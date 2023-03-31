A privilege and honor
It doesn’t seem possible that about a half-century back, Mary, Christa and I were moving to Salida.
My first day on the job, Sept. 9, 1974, I drove from our home in Security to arrive at The Mail for an 8 a.m. start. The Mail had a staff of about 10 then, including an office supply store, commercial print shop and newspaper.
The paper was struggling, the town still reeling from the D&RG pulling up its Salida division point and loss of hundreds of jobs a decade or so earlier.
Fast-forward 48 years: Salida is a changed town, the Upper Arkansas a changed valley. From railroading, mining and ranching, the region now attracts retirees, lone eagles and multitudes of outdoor enthusiasts pursuing all types of sports.
It hasn’t exactly been a smooth transition. Just as the valley was emerging from the lows of the ’60s, in the early 1980s, the Climax mine shut down, laying off some 3,000 well-paid molybdenum miners. A devastating decade-long regional depression followed with, for example, three-bedroom homes priced at under $20,000. And no takers.
In the 1990s, slowly, the valley gradually emerged from its depression depths. Fueled by rafting, fishing, interest in historic towns, a blossoming arts community, mountain biking and skiing, the valley came to life. Again.
And in the middle of this revival were Arkansas Valley Publishing newspapers, The Mail in Salida, Times in Buena Vista, Herald in Leadville and Flume in Fairplay and Park County, with a host of specialty publications and editions.
Leaving after all the years is bittersweet. While looking forward to free time, visiting and spending time with grand- and great-grandkids, I will miss the daily engagement and connections, laying out story coverages, discussing the day’s news, planning advertising and specials, checking out what’s coming off the press.
Or meeting with community folks, like Rick Carroll this week, who said going back to his grandparents, his family has been Mountain Mail readers since the 1930s.
Mary and I cannot thank enough AVP’s crew, starting with Karen Hasselbrink, since December 1968 doing the company books; Vickie Sue (no last name needed), whose admittedly pollyanna personality and disposition couples with bulldog sales determination and committed leadership; Paul Goetz, managing editor, whose steady hand and head leads the newsroom and keeps churning out the news; Morris Christensen, who literally built and manages The Mail’s first-rate web print shop; Karin Naccarato, classified manager, who keeps the front office on track; Kirby and Sherri Miller, the night press crew for the past two decades plus; Amanda Christensen, graphics director, whose artistry brings ads and pages to life; Yogi Hasselbrink, who keeps all the electronics running.
The list goes on ... the dedicated team it takes to produce and publish newspapers – reporters, editors, sales reps, designers, bookkeepers, prepress and press, inserters and delivery crew: you made it happen, every day, week and month. For nearly 50 years. Thank you.
To you, readers and advertisers, thank you for your business, to you who have kept the presses turning buying ad space, to you subscribing to your hometown newspaper with editorials and letters you may not always agree with (or, OK, may never agree with) who understand and appreciate the role and importance of the news and opinions to democracy, to community, state and country.
And to Jim O’Rourke and O’Rourke Media, who as of today will be stewards of these newspapers, for your belief in these communities, for your commitment and investment ensuring that the news and a watchful press continues to serve.
... It has been a privilege and honor to be editor and publisher of your newspaper. Thank you.
— MJB