So ends our democracy.   

Dear Editor:
Two hallmarks of our democratic republic are free and fair elections and peaceful transfer of power. This is American exceptionalism.
Alas, one of our two major political parties no longer believes in either. The Trump Cult (aka today’s Republican Party) is bereft of any viable solutions to problems we face. Their only objective is to stay in power.
Both parties engage in gerrymandering by packing the other party’s voters into a few congressional or legislative districts. The goal is to win a majority of congressional and legislative seats even if they receive a minority of overall statewide votes.
But Republicans go way beyond mere gerrymandering. Under the guise of protecting against nonexistent widespread fraud, in many states Republicans instituted stringent voter IDs. Requiring voter IDs is fine as long as the requirement is applied fairly. But in Texas, voter IDs from universities are unacceptable whereas Texas handgun license IDs are just fine.
The Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania says if he’s elected he will scratch everyone off the voter rolls. His plan is to then require everyone to register anew, and he’ll be sure that Democrats have a hard time registering
Republicans also attack the process of voting itself by limiting the number of polling places in areas that lean Democratic. This results in long lines, which discourages voters. In Georgia, they passed a law that makes it a crime to provide food or water to folks waiting in line.
Republicans are now attempting to install conspiracy-minded Trump cultists as poll workers, but only in Democratic-leaning districts in key battleground states like Michigan (“It’s going to be an army”: Tapes reveal GOP plan to contest elections – Politico). The goal is to cause so much confusion that lines will grow longer and discourage voting.
Moreover, the confusion they create in Democratic-leaning districts will provide an excuse to ignore the voters and turn the power to install electors to the state legislatures. These legislatures are extensively gerrymandered to favor Republicans. They tried this in 2020, but their attempts to cheat were blocked by a few remaining patriotic Republicans who ensured that the vote of the people would be honored.
If all else fails, the Republicans simply shriek voter fraud. No evidence is required.
Astonishingly, Republicans even submitted fake slates of electors in seven states that Biden won in 2020. Now that’s real voter fraud.
And they’re still at it in 2022. In the recent Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary, voters gave the incumbent governor 74 percent while the Trump-endorsed candidate received 22 percent. Of course, since it’s impossible for a Trump-endorsed candidate to lose, Trump immediately claimed results were fraudulent. Remarkably, another far-right Trump cultist received a mere 3 percent of the Georgia vote but wouldn’t concede, claiming the election was fraudulent.
I must admit, it’s a brilliant strategy. If a Republican receives more votes, they win. If a Democrat receives more votes, Republicans simply assert fraud without evidence and the Republican wins.
So ends our democracy.
Frank Waxman,
Salida