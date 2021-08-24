Salida Regional Library will host Salida native and author Jane McPhetres Johnson at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Jane currently lives in Massachusetts but is back in town to visit family and will read from her new book, “Maven Reaches Mars.”
“Maven Reaches Mars: Home Poems and Space Probes in Four Fascicles” is a collection of poems presented as an imaginary four-stage journey through time and space. It begins with memories and images from an idyllic Colorado childhood, her “launchpad.” The voyage ends in a very different place, a world changed so much that it can feel like Mars.
The aging process can be disorienting for everyone, but the writer takes on a bigger sensibility. Her poems reach the conclusion that her own lifespan and that of humanity itself appear to be following the same trajectory.
One nugget is for her mother, who taught at Salida High School:
WAKING
Up early, she did the work
She’d always done.
I dreamed those sounds
But what woke me
Was the loving, slow
So quiet
Closing my door.
Jane graduated from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, then completed a low-residency master’s degree in fine arts in poetry from Goddard College in Vermont, while raising two sons in Sheridan, Wyoming. Her poems have been published in e-magazines and journals both online and in print. Maven is her first collection, a life’s work completed during the pandemic.
On another note, summer programming is winding down at the library and fall offerings are just around the corner. Be sure to check out our website for updated information at www.salidalibrary.org or come in and grab a fall flyer, listing all our upcoming programs.
You may also access our online card catalog to see what new releases we have, online research tools, newspapers, magazines and more.
Patrons who use our book drop will notice a new location. The amount of alley traffic our library neighbors were experiencing posed a burden on some. Being a good neighbor, I decided we will be trying a few different locales until we figure out the best fit. It is very possible we will soon have two book drops.
Happy reading!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.