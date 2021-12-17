Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I’m embarrassed by my country these days.
We’ve been the world’s showcase of democracy for over two centuries now, the greatest political experiment in human history. But America has been showing signs of mental decline lately. A decline that’s often associated with old age. Consider:
– A personality cult devoted to a former reality TV star now controls one of our two major political parties.
– Underage boys with easy access to semiautomatic firearms are killing people in the streets and schools.
– In the middle of a global pandemic, people are demonizing the country’s leading infectious disease expert and taking medical advice from the My Pillow guy.
– Fifteen percent of Americans believe Satan-worshipping pedophiles control the government and media.
– A mob in red hats and circus costumes, incited by a sitting president, storms Congress and tries to overthrow the Constitution, calling themselves “patriots.”
On an individual level, severe dementia usually results in people being institutionalized. If there was a nursing home for countries, America would be admitted. We really can’t be wandering around the world stage acting this way.
Marty Rush,
Salida