Thanks to everyone for the nice comments about this column and for requesting more simple recipes with fewer ingredients to prepare during the workweek. Getting motivated to cook dinner after a full day of work can be a challenge. Cooking with your partner or kids is fun and will lighten the workload. Paul and I love to cook together any chance we get.
Using a slow cooker can be a big help, as dinner is done when you get home and only a side or two may need to be fixed.
Do prep work on veggies ahead of time. Peel and cut carrots, peppers and celery during the weekend to use for dinners later. Shredding cheese and storing it in a zip-close bag will save you both money and time. Trim and season meat in the morning. The extra time with the seasoning with improve the flavor.
Find ways to get two or three meals out of one dinner. For example, leftover pot roast will make great burritos, hash or cheese steak sandwiches the next night. Chicken leftovers can be used in soup, chicken cacciatore or a chicken and rice bake.
Hawaiian French
Bread Pizza
Hawaiian French Bread Pizza is so quick and easy, plus it is the perfect balance of sweet, salty and a little spicy.
Ingredients:
1 loaf of French bread
½ cup barbecue sauce (I love Sweet Baby Ray’s chipotle sauce)
½ cup heavy cream
4 cups finely shredded mozzarella or Italian cheese blend
1 cup cooked ham, cut into small pieces
½ cup diced pineapple; canned or fresh is fine
½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
Prep:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Slice bread in half lengthwise and place cut sides up on a foil-lined baking sheet. Mix barbecue sauce and cream together in a small bowl until well combined. Spread evenly over bread. Sprinkle cheese over sauce mixture. Top with ham, pineapple and seasoning mix.
Bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. If you like a crispier crust, broil for 4 to 5 minutes.
Easy Barbecue
Chicken Tostadas
Easy Barbecue Chicken Tostadas can be used with leftover chicken or a rotisserie chicken from the store. This meal preps and cooks in 18 minutes.
Ingredients:
8 corn tortillas, brushed lightly with olive oil and baked for 3 to 5 minutes per side, until crispy
3 cups cooked chicken, shredded
1½ cups barbecue sauce
2 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese
3 green onions, very thinly sliced
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lay out baked tortillas on two rimmed baking sheets. Combine chicken and 1 cup of barbecue sauce in a bowl, stirring well to coat all the chicken. Divide chicken among the tortillas and top with about ¼ cup of cheese on each tostada. Bake 6 to 8 minutes, just until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and drizzle with remaining barbecue sauce and sprinkle with green onions.
Sheet Pan
Shrimp Fajitas
Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas looks fancy but only takes 20 minutes to prep and cook.
Ingredients:
1½ pounds uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 yellow, 1 red and 1 orange bell pepper, each seeded and thinly sliced
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1½ tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons chili powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional
2 limes, halved
Flour or corn tortillas, warmed
Prep:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In large bowl, combine bell peppers, onion, shrimp, olive oil, salt, pepper and the spices. Toss to combine. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Spread shrimp and veggies on baking sheet. Bake for 8 minutes, then broil for an additional 2 minutes or until shrimp is opaque. Squeeze fresh lime juice over the top of the shrimp. Serve with warm tortillas.
Baked Glazed Salmon
Baked Glazed Salmon takes minutes to prepare and is perfect with some jasmine rice and a side salad.
Ingredients:
½ cup packed light brown sugar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
4 6-ounce boneless salmon fillets
Salt and pepper to taste
Prep:
Preheat broiler with oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source. Spray broiler pan with cooking spray. Season salmon with salt and pepper and arrange on broiler pan, flesh side up. Whisk brown sugar and mustard in a small bowl until well combined. Spoon mixture evenly over the top of fish. Cook under broiler until fish flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 15 minutes.