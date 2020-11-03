Dear Editor:
As Nestlé Waters North America seeks an extension of our 1041 water permit for our operations at Ruby Mountain Springs, we would like to provide the following relevant information.
Permit Compliance
Since 2009 when our 1041 permit was first approved Nestlé has worked hard to remain successfully compliant with permit conditions.
Our business depends on wise stewardship and the continued sustainability of water resources and we have a proven track record of successful long-term management of Ruby Mountain Springs with no adverse impacts to the local environment.
For eight consecutive years, we successfully hired 50 percent of our truck drivers locally, but in the past two years, we’ve been short one driver.
We recognize the importance of this requirement in our permit and have done all we can to remedy this shortfall (e.g. offering pay at $25-$28/hour as well as health and 401K benefits, all via intense advertising in the area).
Strategic Review
As has been discussed as part of our permit renewal, Nestlé S.A. initiated a strategic review of the North American domestic water business in June.
As Nestlé proceeds through this process NWNA continues to operate its business largely as usual, and if our business is sold, the new owner would continue to be legally required to comply with the exact same 1041 permit conditions as NWNA without exception.
Recycling and Plastic Use
NWNA is leading our industry to move toward a circular economy, including investing in recycled plastic (rPET) to produce bottles for multiple brands in our portfolio.
Our ability to expand the use of rPET improves every time an existing bottle is recycled.
Increased recycling rates result in greater availability of high-quality, food-grade rPET.
Beyond significant national commitments, we’ve demonstrated local support of recycling by providing the funding to support a Waste Audit Study in Chaffee County through GARNA/Chaffee Green and the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
Results will help inform a broader strategic plan to improve recycling rates.
Commitment to Chaffee County
Chaffee County is a special place in a remarkable state.
For more than a decade, we have been proud to invest substantially in this extraordinary community and awe-inspiring environment.
Some say that all water is the same… we respectfully disagree. We source Rocky Mountain spring water in Chaffee County to create what we believe to be a superior, sustainable product.
This work provides jobs, a wide range of financial support, restoration and revitalization of our springs, and water donations to local organizations and events (including more than $250,000 in direct monetary donations and a $500,000 endowment contribution to the two local school districts.)
We look forward to continuing our work with Chaffee County and contributing to this exceptional community for another ten years.
As we have demonstrated for more than a decade, we will continue to hire locally, steward our land and water resources, and invest in the valley for the benefit of current and future generations.
Larry Lawrence
Natural Resource Manager –
Western Region
Nestlé Waters North America