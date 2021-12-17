Dear Editor:
How are you in these uncertain economic times?
I was a history major and I find it fascinating to see if America will follow the path of Greece or Rome and the path of the Empire.
I watch the History Channel, especially about World War II.
On Veterans Day parade in Denver, I would drive the old Packard or Pierce Arrow to show respect and appreciation to those veterans who gave so much to defend America. I carried a man who lost his toes in the Battle of the Bulge.
One man was on the USS Indianapolis when it was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine off the Philippine coast in shark-infested waters.
Rescue came several days later, and many American soldiers lost their lives in the shark-infested waters. It was not pretty.
The last big battle in WWII was at the island of Corregidor off the coast of Japan. It was well fortified as the Japanese had dug many caves for defense.
The heat and humidity were horrible, and a heavy rain began in the last days of the battle, getting Jeeps and tanks stuck in the thick mud.
The last ridge to be taken was in sight; however, you could not leave your foxhole due to sniper fire.
With the oppressive heat and humidity you could not move the dead bodies so they became bloated and full of maggots.
The soldier who was interviewed said the smell was horrible
After days of hand-to-hand combat our men reached the ridge and the Japanese surrendered.
About 10 days later we dropped the atomic bomb and Harry S. Truman had a sign: “The buck stops here.”
Today America’s view of our borders has changed under the commander in chief, our President Joseph R. Biden, as over 1.5 million undocumented people have crossed the southern boarder.
They are not vetted and have no visa, and we do not know who they are or where they are in America.
Many were families seeking a better life and of course the drug smugglers, gang members and human sex traffickers crossed the border.
These people will have to be fed, housed, clothed and assimilated into the American way of life. I guess we forgot about the hungry and homeless Americans.
Greg Abbot, governor of Texas, had asked Biden and border czar Kamala Harris for federal help to protect the southern border.
That help has not arrived as Abbott fights a losing battle to protect the American southern border as have the governors of Arizona, New Mexico and California.
If you do not have a border, you do not have a country.
WWII was fought to protect American sovereignty and borders. Is that policy AWOL? We left many Americans and Afghans at the mercy of the Taliban for lack of planning; why? It is sad that President Biden and border czar Kamala Harris are more concerned about the border in Ukraine than the United States southern border.
David W. Hester,
Buena Vista