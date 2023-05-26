Grade school children have yet to learn how to deal with their emotions. They blurt out things out of anger or frustration that they shouldn’t, but don’t know how else to get their frustration across and make themselves be heard when they are tired of being bullied.
We have all been children at one time, and I’m sure we have all said some pretty horrible things to other children, threatening to kick their butts, take them out, etc. Did some of us kick the bullies’ butt? Yes, we did. Did we “take any of them out”? No. Did we run to the teachers/principal/parents and tell them so-and-so said they threatened to do us bodily harm? I’m sure we did.
If so, we were usually asked what we said or did that made them feel the need to threaten us in that way. We were then called to the principal’s office, and I mean all involved and in the same room at the same time (they call this an invasion of privacy now), usually with our parents present.
Talk about feeling threatened. Nothing could strike fear in a child more than having the principal, parents and enemies (as we saw them) in the same room. We would then usually say what we were expected to say, that we were all sorry for being mean to each other, that we shouldn’t have said some of the things we said, then we would be “nice” to each other for a couple of days, and then it was, once again, game on.
But now when you threaten anyone, especially with bodily harm, and run tell teachers/the principal/the parents, everyone freaks out. The cops and/or Social Services are called, you have to have a “threat assessment,” you may be suspended or worse, taken to some detention center and charged with felony menacing – well, you have to be 10 or older for that to happen (rolling my eyes).
Have grade school teachers and principals decided they just can’t handle conflict among the little people and have to call in reinforcements? For children with mental health issues, maybe get professionals to work with them and who have time for them, instead of talking to them once and calling it good. Be there for these kids instead of scaring them. Be there for them at this age, because later they won’t care.