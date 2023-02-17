Congrats and thanks
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce presented its community awards Feb. 10 honoring recipients for their involvement in and contributions to the Upper Arkansas Valley.
Entrepreneur of the Year Julie Mach owns and operates Elements Composting, a business she started in 2014. Elements offers free weekly pickup of food waste as well as drop-off locations in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista and recently expanded to a second location.
Dow Stewart, Salida Golf Club golf pro who is retiring after 24 years, received the Most Wanted Award. He was recognized for his promotion of golfing, providing lessons and clinics for youth and adults, efforts to upgrade the course and always going above and beyond to do what’s best for the club and for golfers.
From the Heart recipient Janet Franz, Salida Sunrise Rotary administrator, has helped organize Holiday Park and Chaffee Home and Garden Show and helped to raise thousands of dollars for student scholarships and grants for a number of nonprofit organizations.
Collegiate Peaks Bank received the Business of the Year Award for its commitment in support of local businesses and communities and for promoting a culture of volunteerism among employees. Through 2022, the bank contributed more than $50,000 to local organizations with staff members pitching in with more than 375 volunteer hours.
Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub owner Heather Adams received the Citizen of the Year Award for her efforts to raise funds for local organizations through Moonlight Monday fundraisers. She serves on the chamber board, was a founding member of Ark Valley High Rollers, which, though now retired, she continues to support.
Ilona Witty and Ken Brandon received Cornerstone Awards for their longtime community contributions.
Ms. Witty, of the Early Childhood Center, has led efforts to provide early childhood education programs in Salida since Head Start was established in 1995. With her leadership the center has grown from a small preschool to its present model providing education programs from prenatal to 5-year-olds, while preparing for implementation of Colorado’s universal preschool.
Brandon Ward Graphic Design owner for some 43 years, Mr. Brandon turned the space into Box of Bubbles, a creative arts center, a hub for numerous arts initiatives. He served on the Salida school board, was a member of Support Our Schools Salida, has been involved in Salida ArtWalk and the William Boddy Passion to Learn committee, has volunteered on numerous community dinners and organized Ballcano, a fundraiser to benefit Crest Academy.
Congratulations to all those receiving awards.
Your efforts and contributions, time spent as volunteers, enthusiasm for and love of your community, your inspiration and creativity have helped make this a great place to raise kids, to live, work and play. Thank you!
Skating on horizon?
Is an ice skating facility on the horizon?
Proponents in Salida and Buena Vista joined forces behind Ice Rink for Chaffee County, an effort to establish a skating facility in the county. The challenge is to find a location or locations for skating and, of course, funding.
A logical site could be South Ark Neighborhood, the city’s Vandaveer Ranch property, where the city is just beginning to consider development options. Another possibility is Marvin Park, if a facility can be fit in with the existing ballfields.
For now, though, skaters will continue to use frozen ponds, relying on the weather to provide suitable ice conditions for the activity.
— MJB