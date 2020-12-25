Virus trends down but no time to drop guard
Coronavirus cases in Chaffee County are trending down.
From a peak of 95 for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, cases dropped to 67 for the seven days Dec. 9-15 and dropped again for the week Dec. 16-22 to 44.
The positivity rate is also declining some, from a high of 8.9 percent in mid December to 7.02 percent as of Dec. 22.
Along with the start of vaccinations in Chaffee County, Colorado and across the country, the drop in case numbers is welcome good news locally, a bit of Christmas cheer.
But the virus still rages elsewhere, in neighboring counties, across the state, nation and world. Obviously, the county is not isolated from the rest of the world. The virus spreads through contact, folks traveling to other communities, or coming to the county to visit and recreate.
For Thanksgiving, officials feared a spike in cases from gatherings and travel and in fact the county did see the highest number of cases the week following the holiday.
With family gatherings for Christmas and visitors coming to Monarch to ski and board, the recent trend could just as easily turn with an increase in number of cases.
It’s all the more reason to wear masks, maintain proper distance, wash hands and if sick get tested and avoid contact with others.
Be cautious. The trend of the past two weeks could easily reverse with cases and positivity increasing once again.
Cheers for Columbine
It’s been a difficult year for Columbine Manor residents. In spring, when the coronavirus began its deadly spread, Manor residents and staff were among those impacted. More than a dozen residents died in those first weeks.
Thanks to the community’s generosity, each Columbine resident has received a gift bag containing personal items and candy.
At a time when Columbine is closed to visitors because of the virus, making sure that residents know they are loved and remembered is all the more important.
Thanks to all who contributed, especially to those who coordinated the effort and made the program possible.
Merry Christmas to Columbine Manor, to all residents and staff.
A brighter Christmas
Efforts of some 20 local students have helped make the holiday brighter for 178 local kids.
Through the Heart of the Community Christmas Drive, gifts were gathered and given out to families just in time for the holiday.
Students raised funds for the program through contributions of area businesses and organizations, then purchased and wrapped the gifts.
Thanks to all involved, the presents will make for a brighter Christmas for kids and families.
Peace and blessings!
We celebrate Christmas in honor of a baby born in a stable in Bethlehem long, long ago.
In the midst of this year’s celebration, we remember the 1.7 million people around the world who have died from the virus. And we give thanks that a vaccine will bring relief to mankind.
From all of us at The Mountain Mail to the community we are privileged to serve, best wishes for a blessed and peace-filled Christmas.
— MJB