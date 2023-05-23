In politically and civically charged times such as the one we find ourselves in, libraries sometimes become targets of controversy. The Rosary Rally scheduled for April 19 placed our library in the crosshairs of such a controversy.

To the community members who have stopped by the library, met with me, called me or talked to staff to find out what the “truth” is regarding our library catalog and which books we carry, specifically the ones referenced in the America Needs Fatima list (printed on the Rosary Rally flyer), I applaud you.