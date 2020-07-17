Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I love words. So imagine my excitement when I found a book last year called, “1200 Words You Should Know to Sound Smart,” in the bargain section of Barnes and Noble in Denver.
For eight bucks, how could I go wrong?
Going through it was like taking an advanced language test. I’m a lifelong lover of English, an avid reader and writer, someone on familiar terms with dictionary and thesaurus. I expected to get an ‘A’ on the test, confident I’d know at least 90 percent of those 1,200 words.
I actually scored a 95 … grading on a curve. My definitions were off occasionally, sometimes way off. Even so, the word was no stranger to me. I’d seen its face before – I could pick it out of a lineup.
But those other words, the totally unrecognizable ones, were an astonishment. There were dozens of them, linguistic gems hidden from my view all these decades. It was like finding the fabled buried treasure.
Verily, each new word was like a revelation unto me.
What follows, then, are ten of those words. Along with their part of speech, definition and (for clarity and context) an example of how the word might be used in a sentence … that relates to current events … and may offend some political sensibilities …
1. Anfractuous (adjective): Full of windings and intricacies like a good mystery novel. “With the help of CFO Allen Weisselberg, prosecutors unraveled the Trump Organization’s anfractuous finances.”
2. Basilisk (noun): A mythical reptile with a lethal stare or breath. “Behind his back, Mitch McConnell is known as ‘The Basilisk of the Senate.’”
3. Descant (verb): To talk freely and without inhibition. “As Trump descanted on Twitter that morning, his reelection team began drinking heavily.”
4. Humectant (noun): A substance that absorbs moisture or retains water. “After a tough day at the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh becomes a perfect humectant for beer.”
5. Ineluctable (adjective): Unavoidable, inevitable, with a sense of being unfortunate, sad, or even tragic. “NATO’s demise was the ineluctable result of the Trump presidency.”
6. Jactitation (noun): A false boast, especially one that is harmful to others. “Trump’s frequent jactitations always fires up the crowd at his political rallies.”
7. Luciferous (adjective): Providing insight or enlightenment; illuminating. “John Bolton’s luciferous testimony persuaded Republican Senators to vote for conviction in President Trump’s impeachment trial.”
8. Perfervid (adjective): Overly intense and passionate; overblown and dramatic. “Sean Hannity’s perfervid opening monologues often frightens young children.”
9. Thaumaturge (noun): A person who works miracles. “President Trump’s hairdresser is truly a thaumaturge – and even more amazingly, that position is filled by President Trump himself!” (From ‘The Trump Cultist Handbook.’)
10. Xanthic (adjective): Of a yellowish tint or color. (This is getting too easy – insert your own joke here.)
Marty Rush,
Salida