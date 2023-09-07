My first best friend and the boy I planned to marry when I was 7 got hit by a car while riding his bike in Vermont last week. He, Ben, was fairly banged up, road rash, bruises, but otherwise OK. His bike was totaled. He claims the bike saved his life.
The driver never stopped.
Every time I think about this I get a full body shiver. I am so relieved he is alive. I am mad he wasn’t wearing a helmet. (WE SHOULD ALL WEAR HELMETS!) I’m furious at the negligent driver.
My grandfather was killed in a hit-and-run accident before I was born. He was in a crosswalk leaving a movie theater in Pennsylvania. Think I’m a bit sensitive to hit and runs? You betcha.
Was alcohol or drugs involved in either of these incidents? Likely.
I would like DUI consequences to be stricter. As they are, they don’t seem to deter people from repeat offenses. Why is that? How do we convey to people that there is no such thing as being good at driving under the influence? That is not something you can get good at. Also, what a weird brag. Stop driving under the influence.
And if you do, and get pulled over, don’t you dare ask for your name to be left out of the police report. If you are innocent, that is different. Let’s discuss. But if you knowingly drove under the influence and got caught, running your name in our police blotter is part of your punishment. Hopefully that will help encourage you to not commit the same offense again.
Dílse started riding a pedal bike this weekend. Santa gifted a bike with removable pedals last year. D has been rocking this “next size up” strider bike, and we’ve put the pedals on a few times, with a few strolls down the street, holding the handlebars. But this weekend, she pedaled solo, unassisted, and a long way. She biked all around Longfellow Elementary. Her pride was evident from a distance. She was DOING IT. There is possibly no greater joy as a parent than to witness such success. I nearly cried. We have a bike rider! I know, this is a weird thing to celebrate on the heels of what I just said above. But a pedal bike is the first “freedom” D will know/experience. It’s a big deal. Do I wish our street had sidewalks? You bet! Is it incredibly painful to see your heart interacting with traffic – you bet! But, I can’t let those things bring me down on this milestone. Our girl is riding a bike. Living near the Monarch Spur Trail is clutch, much less traffic interactions on the trail. The new bike lanes on Poncha Boulevard are wonderful. I’m excited for Dilly to test out the “new pavement feel” on her pedal bike. We’ve entered a new chapter in parenting, and (I think!) we’re ready for it.
Last night I killed a black widow spider inside my house. Right inside the back door. This did not make falling asleep easy. I envisioned hundreds descending the stairs and seeking us out in revenge for their fallen soldier. Happily, this didn’t happen. This is maybe only the second black widow I’ve found and killed inside. We’ve found and killed at least a dozen in our yard. I’ve lived in my house for 11 years, and I only started seeing black widows in the last four.
I like spiders – generally. I grew up in a very old house in Vermont and spiders were common. Also, my mother liked spiders. Never wanted anyone to harm them, she (and then I) would release them outside. I’ve passed on this spider tolerance to Dílse, which I’m quite proud of. Our favorite are daddy longlegs. D lovingly asked once, “What about the mommy longlegs?” When she sees a small daddy longlegs (likely an entirely different kind of spider?) She calls it a Dilly longlegs. (She’s hilarious.) But black widows are another story entirely. No gracias.