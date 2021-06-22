I love berries, all berries, but I have grown to really appreciate and enjoy strawberries. Which is interesting because as a kid I didn’t really like strawberries. Turns out what I didn’t like then, and like even less now, is strawberry flavored stuff. And even though store-bought berries are good, the ones that come out of the garden are indescribably delicious.
My neighbor Dave Baldauf is a bit of a master gardener, and he was eating his fresh picked fruit the other day, reveling in the flavor, not even offering me one single berry. A master gardener? Yes. Neighborly? Not so much. But that is a column for another day. Anyway, my berries are full of flowers and the fruit is not far behind.
Which brings me to the subject of this column – strawberries are not just for shortcake anymore. I hope the recipes in this column will inspire you to try something different with your berries.
Put them in smoothies, on ice cream, in salads, on oatmeal or anything else you can think of. If you come up with something really tasty send me an email care of the managing editor at the paper.
Strawberry Pork Tenderloin
Strawberry Pork Tenderloin is an easy dish and light enough for the summer heat. Add a side veggie of your choice and a slice of toasted sourdough bread for a complete meal.
Ingredients:
1 1-pound pork tenderloin
½ cup Italian dressing
1 ½ cups strawberries, cleaned and diced
2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoons sugar
¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper
2 tablespoon olive oil
¼ cup chicken broth
1 5-ounce package spring mix salad greens
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
Prep:
Place pork in shallow baking dish and add salad dressing, turning to coat all sides. Cover and refrigerate at least 8 hours. Combine strawberries, vinegar and sugar. Cover and refrigerate until the meat is ready.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Remove meat from marinade and wipe dry. Discard marinade. Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly over the tenderloin. In a large cast iron or other oven proof skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Brown the tenderloin on all sides. Bake in the same pan until a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees, about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from skillet, tent with aluminum foil and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes.
Add chicken broth to the skillet and deglaze over medium heat, loosening up the brown bits on the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and add strawberries. Cook until heated through. Place the greens on a platter and sprinkle with the cheese. Slice the pork and arrange over the greens. Top with the strawberry sauce and serve immediately.
Almond Chicken with Strawberry Balsamic Sauce
Almond Chicken with Strawberry Balsamic Sauce is perfect served with wilted spinach. Make sure you get the best strawberries preserves you can for this dish, not jam or jelly.
Ingredients:
½ cup panko breadcrumbs
1/3 cup almonds, coarsely ground
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, about 4 ounces each
3 tablespoon canola oil, divided
¼ cup shallots, chopped
1/3 cup chicken broth
1/3 cup strawberry preserves, the Bonne Maman brand is excellent
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped (1 teaspoon dried rosemary will work as well)
1 9-ounce bag baby spinach
Prep:
In a shallow dish combine breadcrumbs, almonds, salt and pepper. Add chicken 1 piece at a time, turning to coat all sides. In a large non-stick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium-high heat until shimmery. Cook the chicken 5 to 10 minutes per side until juices run clear. Remove and cover with aluminum foil.
In the same pan, heat the remaining oil and cook the shallots until tender. Stir in the broth, preserves, vinegar and rosemary. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook until thickened, about 5 or 6 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, add ½ inch of water and bring to a boil. Add the spinach and boil 3 to 5 minutes or until wilted. Drain well. Serve a chicken breast partially on top of the spinach and cover with the strawberry sauce.
Strawberry Salsa
Strawberry Salsa is naturally sweet and refreshing. It is great served with tortilla chips or on chicken tacos.
Ingredients:
1 pound of strawberries, washed, topped and diced
1 medium jalapeno, seeded and diced
½ cup red onion, chopped
¼ cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped
¼ cup fresh lime juice, about 2 limes
1 teaspoon lime zest
½ teaspoon each salt and black pepper
Prep:
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, cover and chill at least 2 hours before serving.
Strawberry Cobbler
Anyone who knows me, knows no meal is complete without a little treat at the end. Strawberry Cobbler is easy to make and a good way to use strawberries past their prime.
Ingredients:
4 cups strawberries, washed, topped and diced
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 cup sugar
1 large egg, beaten
¼ cup butter, cubed
Prep:
Lightly butter an 8-inch square pan. Spread the strawberries evenly on the bottom of the pan. In a medium bowl, mix the flour, baking soda and sugar. Add the egg and mix with a fork until crumbly and full incorporated. Spread over the berries. Dot with the butter cubes. Bake at 400 degrees until the top is golden and the strawberries are bubbly, about 45 minutes. You can top with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream if desired.