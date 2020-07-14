A newcomer to our recent Nurturing Father’s Program class could have mistaken it for talk radio show – a little heated and a little rowdy with strong opinions.
We were talking about anger. Anger between men and women, dads and children. Anger that simmers or becomes white hot and ugly. Anger that is deep inside or transforms into quiet resentment.
Our dads said they also feel anger about the state of the world, the uncertainty and fears shaping it. It’s a confusing time to be an effective father, they said. And anger can be a barrier to being a nurturing one.
We talked about the dynamics of anger, the tools to manage it and landed on our goal. How can we be visibly angry in front of our children, yet manage it well, so they can learn to do the same?
In the Nurturing Father’s Program, we look at what precedes anger and what follows it. Specifically, thinking comes before anger and fuels it.
First, we consider whether, in the moment, our thoughts are inaccurate or accurate. An error in thinking can fire up that anger in an instant, catapulting it into the red zone.
For example, say a dad is tired after work and his 2-year-old is throwing toys and yelling, “No, no, no!”
His first thought may be that his child is an unhappy, wild heathen who never listens and lives to break things. Dad gets triggered and that anger begins to take hold in his body.
The accurate thought, though, is that kids this age say no often and commonly behave this way. Realizing this is a remedy to defuse his anger.
This process caused dad to stop, pause and reflect, and created distance from the anger.
Action then follows anger. Before dad moves toward the child, he calms himself. Maybe he’ll breathe deeply or hand off the child to another adult and walk around the block. When he’s ready, a nurturing father might soothe the child and figure out what she needs. Sometimes it’s as simple as sitting and playing for a few minutes. Parents model composure for children, and this is when the real learning happens. Kids like it when we’re silly. Try picking up the toys and play-acting, soothing them, too, and asking the toys if they want to be placed back softly in the toy box. Chances are good the child will join in.
Say your teen is flippant when asked to wash dishes. Same method applies. Is this teen just wanting to be disrespectful and get on your last nerve?
No, this thought is inaccurate.
Teens’ brains are on fire with developmental changes. Oftentimes, they are clumsy and hurtful. If dad is angry, he’ll first use his preferred coping strategy to come down. When he’s ready to act, dad might remind the teen that every family member has chores.
Maybe he’d help his teen find words to express displeasure at scrubbing pots and pans that aren’t so biting. Our teens learn how to be in the world while at home. When we recognize this, our anger tends to drop away sooner, more easily.
There’s a lot of value in the practice of self-excavating and reflecting on experiences to curb anger.
Why do we get so bothered over certain things? When exactly are we triggered? Nurturing fathers know, we can be angry and teach children to manage their own anger at the same time.
Ann Marie Swan is a Family Partnership Specialist with Family & Youth Initiatives, a prevention division within Chaffee County Department of Human Services. Contact her at aswan@chaffeecounty.org.