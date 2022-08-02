USPS rate increases: Digging a deeper hole
Those now sending letters through the U.S. Postal Service – who don’t have a supply of “Forever” stamps purchased earlier – will have noted the cost of a first-class stamp is now 57 cents, up 4 cents after last month’s 7.5 percent price hike.
First-class stamps are not the only mail classification that went up in price. Other mail including rates for periodicals and standard mail, classifications which include The Mountain Mail and Mountain Guide, increased as well.
The rate increases come after Congress passed and the president signed into law in June postal reform legislation that – finally – relieved the Postal Service of having to prefund its retiree health benefits program 75 years in advance, which put billions of dollars on the Postal Service balance sheet each year, prompting substantial postal rate hikes each year.
And that’s not all. In June, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced plans to raise postal rates in January and again later in 2023, and twice each year in 2024 and years following.
The rate increases come while, in many cases, it takes longer for mail to reach its destination. For example, a first-class letter mailed from one address in the city to another city address goes to a Postal Service plant in Denver where it is sorted then sent back to Salida.
Instead of letters being sent and delivered the next business day, as was once the case, it now takes two to three days for mail to be delivered across town. For mail sent to other towns and cities in Colorado or across the country, it’s a similar story. Mail delivery service has slowed.
To be fair, we note that this is not the case for in-county and in-area Mountain Mail subscribers. Addressed newspapers, bundled and sorted to local post offices and postal routes, are delivered to the Salida Post Office early Tuesday and Friday mornings. Readers generally get their papers that same day through rural deliveries or post office boxes.
But this is not true for out-of-area deliveries. As most Postal Service customers know, it takes longer to get mail and to have mail delivered.
Slower delivery is just one of the issues facing the Postal Service. Like most other businesses and employers locally and across the country, the agency is dealing with staffing issues for carriers, drivers, clerks and backroom employees.
In Buena Vista, USPS customers are protesting being charged $166 annually to rent the smallest post office box while customers outside of town, who have mail delivered to their mailbox or to a nearby box cluster, have free delivery. In addition, a shortage of front office clerks have meant lengthy waits for BV customers needing to purchase stamps or pick up boxes, etc.
In the internet age, the Postal Service is still relevant, though usage continues to slip. What’s worse, USPS officials estimate that mail volume will continue to erode, dropping 40-plus percent over the next decade.
Piling on rate increases is not the answer. If anything, increasing postage costs will drive customers to seek out and use alternatives, decreasing mail volumes further, digging an ever deeper hole for the Postal Service.
Birthday best wishes
Best wishes to two longtime Salida-area residents celebrating birthdays.
Carl Weiss celebrated his 100th Saturday at Columbine Manor. The World War II veteran saw action in the Philippines and New Guinea where he cleared beaches and kept runways open.
Dorothy Olson, a former nurse, celebrated her 90th birthday with friends and family Saturday.
— MJB