Sept. 11, 2001 ...
20 years later
Saturday, Sept. 11, marks 20 years since the terrorist attack on America that killed 2,977 and injured some 6,000 others.
The immediate toll included 246 on four planes, 2,606 at the World Trade Center and surrounding area, and 125 at the Pentagon.
The totals do not include those who have died prematurely as a result of injuries suffered in the attacks and their aftermath.
It was the first time in U.S. history that an enemy attacked and killed mostly civilian, non-military Americans.
These were grandfathers and grandmothers; mothers and fathers; sons and daughters, friends ... who were going about their daily affairs when they were killed in what amounts to premeditated murder.
These are the people we recognize and remember on Saturday, those who died in a senseless, barbarous act.
The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that followed the attacks took additional American lives – more than 8,500 including those killed in action and those who died of noncombatant causes, service members and contractors serving the allied cause.
Those who died in the two wars along with those injured while serving, did not die in vain, did not sacrifice for naught.
Since September 2001, though the country has seen individual terrorist attacks that have claimed lives, there has not been a repeat of that ill-fated Tuesday morning.
And this did not just happen. It is because of U.S. military action that, along with this country’s allies, hunted down those responsible and removed their safe havens along with their ability to conduct similar acts.
As President George W. Bush said after the attacks, we have a relentless enemy in a war against terrorism that will likely go on for years, for decades to come.
It is a war that goes on and will go on against an enemy that knows no rules, no boundaries.
Yes, since 9/11, the world has changed. The attacks on America and subsequent terrorist actions in Europe, Asia and elsewhere have changed how we and people around the world live, how we work and play.
And the world will never go back to the pre-attack life we once saw. That lifestyle has changed and will likely not return.
While we recognize the change, we continue on, striving to make our worlds and all the world, a better place, for now, for future generations.
And another Sept. 11
Sept. 11 is also remembered as the date when a bus carrying Gunnison High School junior varsity football players crashed when descending Monarch Pass for a game against Salida.
Eight players and the team’s head coach died in that 1971 wreck and injured several others.
The accident affected an entire community, who grieved the loss of family members and friends.
Following the accident, investigators found faults with bus designs which subsequently led to changes in structural design, brakes, engines and transmissions to make buses safer for kids that have applied and currently apply to school buses in use today, in Colorado and around the nation.
The 1971 GHS Football Memorial Foundation continues to honor the memories of those who died.
— MJB