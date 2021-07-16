Following water law
Chaffee County commissioners voted 2-1 to approve Blue Triton Brands’ 1041 permit extension to tap, pipe and transfer to a Denver bottling plant via truck water from springs off Ruby Mountain near Nathrop.
The review and approval process started nearly two years ago, in October 2019, and included numerous meetings allowing public comment on the question.
Blue Triton (then Nestlé Waters North America)essentially met all requirements placed by the county when the permit was first approved in 2009. In addition, the county could place new restrictions and requirements on the company in drafting a final resolution authorizing the 2021 permit.
Blue Triton has offered a grant of $100,000 toward water sustainability and another $10,000 annually for the next 10 years of the permit period. It is up to commissioners to decide where the money goes and how it is used.
Given that Nestlé/Blue Triton met 1041 conditions, to grant or not grant the permit basically becomes a political question.
In voting to deny the permit, Commissioner Keith Baker said, “I understand we have water law, but laws can be changed. There is higher natural law like the need for water.”
In voting to approve, Commissioners Rusty Granzella and Greg Felt recognized that the company had met permit conditions and were within their rights allowed under Colorado water law.
Commissioner Granzella said in the past Nestlé had done an excellent job with hydrological and environmental efforts at the springs, adding, “Don’t take that as being happy with plastic bottles – none of us are.”
Commissioner Felt thanked those who spoke in opposition to the question. He said the comments of those opposed “will be incorporated into our deliberations and our concerns” in an effort to make the permit the best possible deal for Chaffee County.
Because Blue Triton and Nestlé followed the law and met all requirements set when the permit was first approved, commissioners made the correct decision.
Bikers’ congratulations
Congratulations to Raymond Ferbrache of Salida and Wendy Skean of Nathrop, who won their respective divisions at the recent 2021 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships in Winter Park.
Mr. Ferbrache won the 80-84 master men’s age group while Ms. Skean won the 74-79 master women’s division, repeating her 2019 title.
No races were held in 2020 because of the coronavirus.
Mr. Ferbrache’s comment is worth of note: “Personally, I think that we don’t quit biking because we get old; we get old because we quit biking.”
Fireworks a big bang
We’ve heard numerous comments about Salida’s Independence Day fireworks display.
In fact, the display from atop Tenderfoot featured some 30 shells over the number which are generally fired.
Thanks to Salida Fire Department crew members who make the show happen and the city of Salida for funding the display, which this year came to about $15,000.
While on the subject of July Fourth, thanks, too, to Poncha Springs officials who sponsored the town’s Independence Day Parade.
Fireworks and a hometown parade – American traditions that go back 245 years to 1776 and this country’s founders’ signing of the Declaration.
— MJB