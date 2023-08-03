Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Rotary Club of Salida I wish to announce the arrival of the Salida Christmas Mountain ornament.
For the past 29 years the Salida Business Alliance has produced the annual Christmas Mountain ornament, but the disbanding of the organization left the tradition in jeopardy.
The Rotary Club of Salida (noon) has stepped up to produce the 30th annual ornament, and it will be placed for sale at numerous stores in town and from members of the club.
This is a fundraising endeavor for the club and all proceeds are returned directly back into the community.
Look to The Mountain Mail for additional information as to the outlets and availability.
Steve Riden,
Salida