Yes on Proposition 120; message to politicians
Thanks to the Colorado Legislature, confusion reigns over Proposition 120, a measure on the Nov. 2 statewide ballot.
As initially proposed, the question would have asked voters whether or not to lower current tax assessment rates for residential property from 7.15 percent to 6.5 percent and for all other property – excluding mines and leaseholds for those producing oil and gas – from 29 percent to 26.4 percent.
Proponents said, given the increases in property valuations in recent years, Prop 120 would give taxpayers a measure of relief over soaring increases in property values and subsequent increases in property taxes.
However, fearing potential impacts to entities collecting property taxes – including school, fire and hospital districts, counties and municipalities – state legislators passed and the governor signed a bill radically changing Prop 120’s net effect.
As a result of SB 21-293 – approved just after Prop. 120’s words were finalized and could not be changed – the ballot question now applies only to multifamily housing and lodging properties.
Confused? You’re not alone.
In other words, legislators this past June changed certain property tax definitions with the result that, if approved by voters, instead of Prop 120 covering most residential and nonresidential properties, it would apply only to a narrow range of properties, to apartments, motels and hotels.
Through the initiative process, the Colorado Constitution gives voters the right to directly approve constitutional amendments and propositions.
What legislators did was blatantly preempt this constitutional right, circumventing voter authority, diluting the intended effect of Prop 120 at a point after it could not be changed or altered.
So, what should voters do with 120? The recommendation here is to vote for the question, with the understanding that the courts and the state Constitution will ultimately authorize the proposition’s original wording to take effect.
The result would be the tax assessment rate reduction would cover most residential and commercial, industrial and other nonresidential property, as originally intended.
The constitutionality of SB 293 will almost certainly be challenged in court. In addition, in cases of conflicting laws, the Constitution states that the newer law should take precedence.
Because legislators acted in June and the question is on the ballot in November, Prop 120 with its original wording and intent would take effect.
The above scenario depends, of course, on voters approving Prop 120.
If voters do so, it would also send a message to legislators to cease passing legislation which changes and nullifies rights guaranteed to citizens, to voters, in the state Constitution.
As for legislators’ supposed fears of negative financial impacts to local governments from reduced property tax collections, there’s no need to worry here. Property values across Colorado – and those in Chaffee County in particular – have been rising at rates far beyond inflation, which would counter the proposed reduction in assessment rates, thereby protecting local governments’ property tax revenues.
Vote “yes” on Prop 120.
Hold off on voting?
Nov. 2 election ballots have been sent but, as noted in the past, voters may want to hold off for a bit on filling out and returning ballots. Late breaking news can impact how voters view candidates and questions. Just be sure to send or personally deliver your ballot in time to be counted.
— MJB