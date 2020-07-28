In this unprecedented time that feels scary, frustrating, uneasy and unpredictable, it is common to feel overwhelmed with so much happening around us.
Navigating both uncertainty and big emotions is difficult for adults and even harder when these adults are tasked with caring for children who often seek answers and do not understand the chaos around them.
It is natural to struggle in controlling and moderating one’s emotional reaction under this stress.
Children as young as infancy are aware of tension and stress around them and can react to it in difficult ways.
When this happens, understanding what the child is feeling and what the needs of the child are can assist adults in supporting them through unease.
Conscious Discipline, developed by Dr. Becky Bailey, is a brain-based social-emotional learning program providing skills and strategies to promote resilience in children, families and educators. The model emphasizes attention to a child’s internal state first and their behavior second. Conscious Discipline tips and strategies can be found at consciousdiscipline.com/.
The Conscious Discipline model explains there are three internal states the brain can be in: Survival, Emotional and Executive. Dr. Bailey conveys that “safety calms the survival state, connection soothes the emotional state, and problem-solving maximizes the executive state.”
While in the survival state, a child may react in a fight/flight/freeze mode which is often seen through pushing, kicking, screaming, hiding, crying, or giving up/in. In this state, a child is wondering if they are safe and needs to feel that safety.
While in the emotional state, a child may be observed blaming, name-calling, attention-seeking and expressing neediness. In this state, the child is wondering if they are loved. Their need is connection.
In the executive state, the child is able to problem-solve, convey empathy, and look for positive solutions. In this state, the child wonders what they can learn.
Thus, a child regulates their emotions by borrowing the calmness of the adult around them.
A child cannot be in a higher executive state than an adult. One way to promote composure and regulation within self and with a child is to practice and teach the S.T.A.R. (Smile, Take a Deep Breath, and Relax).
Next, affirm, “I am safe, keep breathing, I can handle this.” Through teaching the child calming skills in conjunction with the adult modeling the desired behavior, children and adults are able to co-regulate and engage in positive connections.
Parents can learn more at a free Conscious Discipline Parent Night September 10th. More information can be found at ccecc.org.
There are no easy answers right now and adults and children alike will continue to struggle at times. It is within the struggling that the learning can happen, as it provides an opportunity to listen and observe with the intent to understand and help. Things are hard right now. We see you. We hold space for you. Hang on.
Summer Martinez, LPC-C, NCC, is an Early Childhood Mental Health Consultant for the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council. For more information on this topic or supporting your child’s development visitccecc.org, like us on Facebook, or visit consciousdiscipline.com/.