Making a difference
in 2022 and beyond
As 2023 takes its first baby steps into the new year, a look back at the happenings of 2022 that will make a difference in years ahead shows a community, state and nation learning to live with the coronavirus.
Gone is the fear of the unknown that came in early 2020 when the virus exploded on the world, leaving tens of millions seriously ill and millions of deaths. While 43 have died, roughly a fourth of county residents have contracted the virus. Thanks in large part to vaccinations, which health experts say reduce the seriousness of the illness if not its incidence, the number of deaths and hospitalizations has slowed considerably.
The coronavirus for now at least appears to be something to be lived with, like the flu, colds and other common illnesses.
Also making a difference in 2022:
• Solvista Health opened its new clinic and office on the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center campus. It is the seventh major building addition to the campus since the medical center opened at its new location off Colo. 291 in 2008. Cumulatively, healthcare is one of the two largest industries in the county, along with recreation and tourism, and is poised to continue growing, provided various employers can find staff.
• Affecting healthcare staffing as well as countless other businesses, housing prices continued their upward spiral through the year, now approaching $700,000. While out of reach of all but a few county residents, local housing is a relative bargain compared to other Colorado resort communities where homes are selling for upwards of $1.5-$2 million. The price difference is one of the elements driving the county home construction and real estate industry for the past several years. Interest rates of 5-6 percent may have slowed the market some but only to a degree.
• Reflecting a change in consumer buying habits, Amazon – yes, Amazon! – came in fifth of Salida’s top sales-tax-generating businesses in 2021, after Walmart, Safeway, Murdoch’s and Faricy Brothers. It’s noted here because purchases from the online giant and other internet entities mean local bricks-and-mortar outfits see that much less business. Yes, all retailers online as well as local now pay sales tax, contributing to local governments’ coffers. However, Jeff Bezos and the other internet billionaires make zero donations to Salida Elks’ Christmas Basket program, Boys & Girls Club or the after-prom party, etc., and that’s a loss to the community.
• If you happened to call the county clerk’s office, or assessor, treasurer or other county business office on a recent Friday, you likely reached a recording. County commissioners approved a four-day work week for most county offices. Commissioners cited difficulties in finding staff among other reasons for the move. Going forward, those looking to do business with the county will be doing so Monday-Thursday.
• As a result of census-related redistricting, most though not all Chaffee County voters found themselves in new districts for the 2022 November election. The county is now included in the 7th Congressional District, dominated by Jefferson and Douglas counties, state Senate District 4 and state House District 13. Some 1,300 voters in the county’s Precinct 6 at the southeast end of the county, basically the Piñon Hills area, were split into House District 60. The new districts will be in effect until the next census and the 2032 elections.
• At the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley, first-degree murder charges against Barry Morphew were dismissed just days before his trial was slated to begin. The question remains: What happened to Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared on Mother’s Day 2020?
— MJB