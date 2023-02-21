‘Knives’ already out in ‘24 White House race
The 2024 U.S. presidential primaries are about 12 months down the road, and already the knives – figuratively speaking, of course – are out.
A CNN host drew fire from both sides of the political aisle when, citing his Google search, he said Nikki Haley at 51 is past her “prime.”
The comment came after the former Republican South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador’s announcement that she is running for the White House, and her comment that at age 75 and older, mental testing should be required of U.S. presidents.
The latter is an obvious slam on President Joe Biden and his cognitive difficulties, including forgetfulness (misplaced classified files?) and choosing inappropriate words, among other slips. At 78 when elected, he is the oldest U.S. president on his inauguration and, at 80 presently, is the oldest person to hold the office.
It also could be a not-so-subtle take-down of former President Donald Trump, who appointed Ms. Haley to the UN post, who is 76 and has announced he is running for president. Again.
A political columnist said on a national television show that Ms. Haley, whose parents immigrated from Punjab, India, is using her brown skin to launder white supremacist talking points.
So far no one has brought up Vice President Kamala Harris, currently 58, whose mother was born in India, whose father was born in Jamaica, and who is mentioned as a possible candidate for president herself, should her boss choose not to run for a second term.
Interestingly, the vice president and Ms. Haley, both of whom have Indian ties, have about the same “brown” complexions.
And if Ms. Haley is supposedly past her prime, where does this put Vice President Harris, who is seven years older?
Then there’s Gov. Ron DiSantis, who is widely expected to announce a run for the White House, who is drawing poisoned political arrows from Democrats after his strong showing in Florida’s November gubernatorial election.
And strange or impossible as it may seem, former President Trump has of late all but been relegated to the national political news sidelines.
With the presidential national nominating conventions still 18 months ahead, it appears the 2024 race for the White House is well underway.
And the CNN talking head, no doubt, regrets his “inartful” – to say the least (some might call them dumb, or worse) – choice of words, which may yet – and should – cost him his job.
Dog case to court
It’s rare that possession of a dog ends up in court, but that’s the case with Echo, a Great Dane-mastiff mix with a history of escaping from enclosures and biting people and other dogs.
Echo’s owners, Shawn and Sophia Vrooman of Salida, relinquished him to Ark-Valley Humane Society in an effort to find a permanent, safe home for the animal. But after he bit two AVHS staffers, the decision was made to euthanize the dog due to his behavior.
The dog’s previous owners have now gone to court in an effort to reclaim him. AVHS states that releasing Echo at this point, however, given his history, would leave the Humane Society liable for any future incidents, where a person or other animal might be injured by the dog.
There’s no question that the parties involved, Echo’s former owners and AVHS, care for animals. Rather the question appears to be who would be responsible and liable for the animal’s future actions.
The case goes to county court Feb. 27.
— MJB