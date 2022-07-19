Dear Editor:
I have owned an old building in downtown Salida for 20 years. Upstairs there are four rooms: One is my room and the other three I book through Airbnb.
Because I do not limit the number of days that can be booked, and all rooms are furnished, I often have bookings that are one to three months long. My guests have been medical workers, Monarch employees, interns for various departments, long-distance workers, residents between homes, etc. along with tourists.
My rooms are like an old-timey boardinghouse since bathroom and kitchen are shared. My rates are on the low, low end for Salida. Should a $5,000 “fee” be added to my expenses, I will close my doors and one affordable housing option for Salida will be gone. Airbnb is the best way to book; putting ads in local papers doesn’t work.
I listen to the city council, the mayor and read letters and articles about Salida. I do not understand why short-term rentals are bearing the brunt for affordable housing shortages in Salida. I see punitive actions toward STRs but no plan for affordable housing. Does city council think that exorbitant fees will encourage current STR unit owners to rent their condos as affordable housing?
I spoke to Salida City Council about 18 years ago in support of the reduction of fees affiliated with new construction as the best incentive for the construction of affordable housing. Affordable housing has been an ongoing problem in Salida that has not been addressed.
When will Salida hire a director of housing who could focus on the problem and develop creative solutions? Salida is sitting on a number of acres which could be developed into affordable housing. What is the plan for the land it owns? How can Salida afford a new fire station but not affordable housing?
And because my building is commercial, I already pay commercial property tax rates.
Dorothy Norbie,
Denver