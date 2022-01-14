Dear Editor:
Some of us might be surprised by our country’s low rankings on several measures of wellbeing among comparably wealthy nations and even among the 35 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and more.
For some generalized measures the U.S. sits at the lower end of the top 10, and for most more specific measures the U.S. ranks last among comparably wealthy nations and toward the bottom among the OECD countries.
For example, for the inequality-adjusted Human Development Index, which includes, among other factors, health, education and income, the U.S. ranks 28th.
Also, many of us take pride in the equality of opportunity available in the U.S. How equal it might be is likely represented by the social mobility index. Among 82 countries the U.S. ranks 27th.
One measure of the general health of a population is how long one can expect to live. Average life expectancy in the U.S. is about 77 years, lowest among comparably wealthy nations. Yet another indicator is the infant mortality rate, which in the U.S. is 71 percent higher than the average of other wealthy nations.
U.S. per capita gross domestic product has been estimated at more than $63,000, seventh highest in the world. However, the Gini Index, a measure of income inequality, estimated at about 0.41 for the U.S., is the highest among wealthy countries, comparable to some in South America and Africa.
More rankings are available, but in any case the trend is clear. We have room for improvement in how we invest in our people for a better future for all of us. Furthermore, it suggests that Congress should reconsider the Build Back Better legislation.
Yes, the BBB would call for disbursements of somewhat over $5,000 per capita, but those expenditures would be spread over 10 years, so a little over $500 per capita per year with annual per capita GDP at more than $63,000. The Congressional Budget Office estimate of a 0.6 percent effect on GDP in the first year and decreases thereafter confirms that the bill would not likely affect inflation significantly.
Simeon Thomas,
Salida