Wildfire mitigation makes county safer
Over the past three years, the Chaffee County Wildfire Protection Plan has been responsible for treatment of some 5,000 acres in key areas posing high fire danger to communities, neighborhoods and property owners.
Envision Chaffee County presented the above information in a report to county commissioners this week.
According to Envision’s Cindy Williams and Kim Marquis, another 16,500 acres are “in the pipeline” to be treated over the next several years, and part of a 10-year goal to treat 30,000 acres by 2030 through the county wildfire plan.
“Fire Wise” communities partnering in wildfire mitigation efforts include Chateau Chaparral, Mesa Antero, Alpine, Game Trail, Maysville, Pinon Ridge Estates and St. Elmo. According to the report, 200 private property owners participated in treating 877 acres.
Seed money for the program comes from a county 0.25-percent sales tax approved by voters in 2018. Of the tax, minimums of 25 percent are earmarked for forest health; in support of working ranches, farms and rural landscapes; and 5 percent for managing growth and recreation impacts.
County commissioners determine how funds are to be used, including the 45 percent of funds that are not allocated.
For 2023, the county has budgeted $1.7 million in estimated revenues from the tax, including a minimum of $420,000 to be used for forest health.
To date, some $23 million has been raised to fund mitigation work. This includes $7.6 million from the federal government, $4.5 million from utility companies, $4.3 million from federal agencies, $2.6 million from the state and $4 million from local sources, including $3.7 million from the county sales tax, the Chaffee Common Ground Fund.
With the treatment of 5,000 acres the past three years, the effort represents a good start to reaching the 2030 goal of 30,000 treated acres.
Areas targeted for mitigation are those where wildfire presents significant danger and the greatest threat to communities, neighborhoods and private property.
Mitigation cannot prevent a wildfire but can reduce the intensity and severity of a fire. In 2019, the Decker Fire just south of Salida burned 8,700 acres, destroyed one home and threatened and forced the evacuation of dozens more.
When the sales tax was first proposed, proponents said seed funding would be used to leverage tax revenues. The $4 million in local funds – which comes mostly from the tax – has generated some $19 million in federal and state grants, agencies and utility companies, an impressive total.
What’s more important, however, is that mitigation work done and to be done through the Wildfire Protection Plan will reduce potential risk and severity of fires, making the county, its communities and residents safer.
Is it really worth it?
Salida’s city council conducted a hearing adopting an ordinance to comply with state legislation requiring stores to charge 10 cents per plastic bag.
Most consumers appear to take their own bags to retailers, or just haul items purchased to their vehicles, to avoid paying the bag tax. This raises a question of whether or not the tax is going to be worth the effort and expense to collect what looks to be a minimal amount of funds.
How is the city going to check that businesses are complying? And next year, plastic bags are banned entirely. So is the bag tax even worth the effort to implement?
