Dear Editor:
Chaffee County is about to receive nearly $4 million in federal aid under Biden’s American Rescue Plan. We all need to think about how we want to spend this money, whether it is for rental assistance, broadband, childcare, eldercare, behavioral health, affordable housing, COVID relief assistance or other community needs affected by the pandemic.
United Today, Stronger Tomorrow (UTST) is working to make sure that everyone’s voice is heard while Colorado’s leaders decide where this money goes. UTST has developed a survey to help us prioritize what our community’s needs are. The survey takes just a few minutes and asks what issues are most important to our community. Here’s the link: https://unitedtoday.typeform.com/to/S04FvZXl
After completing the survey, let our county commissioners know what you think is needed most. Time is running out – decisions about this money are in the process of being made right now. Keep your eye out for what our county officials are prioritizing and let your opinion be known. Your answers to the survey will help ensure that the money helps those who most need it.
Jim Potter
Granite