Dear Editor:
In response to a recent letter to editor, “When Recession turns to depression,” the writer posits that U.S. inflation and high energy costs are solely the responsibility of the Biden administration and suggests that under Trump and absent “liberals” things would be rosy.
She even used the term narcissist to compare Biden to Trump.
Say what?
Regarding gas prices: By 2014 the U.S. was the world’s second largest exporter of refined petroleum product. In 2019 the U.S. became a net exporter of both refined product and crude oil.
This accomplishment was achieved quickly after the Republican-controlled Congress repealed the 40-year-old ban on exporting U.S. crude.
Maybe just maybe that exacerbates our in-country pricing and extinguishes the fantasy of U.S. energy independence.
If a producer can get over $100 a barrel he’ll sell it to the highest bidder, domestic or foreign, and if fully integrated will price it the same, when refining to gasoline.
Good conservative capitalistic practice. We’ve no problem with that, right?
Success led to current high oil prices. Horizontal drilling and fracking flooded the domestic market with crude. When on April 20, 2020, crude futures dropped below $0.00 per barrel and the following day Brent crude dropped below $20/barrel, the producers stacked their rigs and shut in many wells.
Compounded by a global pandemic, the appetite and capital expenditures budget for finding new production globally and domestically was nonexistent.
Currently drillers are sitting on over 9,000 permits to drill on federal leases.
The “liberal” proposed transition to renewable energy sources is a slow one and not easy, but absent success there, we will be reliving these energy crises over and over.
It is also noteworthy to mention that inflation and high fuel prices don’t exist solely in the U.S., but worldwide as a result of a myriad of oh-so-obvious causes
While seeking every opportunity to bash the current administration, it’s simplistic to assume they yield that level of influence
Jim Kayser,
Howard