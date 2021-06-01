Dear Editor:
The Wall Street Journal on May 15, 2021, page D4 under Adventure and Travel, devoted a whole page to Colorado.
They started in Denver then to Buena Vista and the Surf Hotel and refreshment on the wraparound balcony overlooking the river and whitewater.
The article also mentioned Mount Princeton Hot Springs, then a drive to Salida and the town’s historic district and things to do, like the Little Red Hen Bakery.
The article also included Crested Butte, Paonia, Telluride and other cities, and they even had a big color map of the area. I did not see an article in our local papers about the Wall Street Journal article – wonder why?
David Hester
Buena Vista