Cases leave district in awkward position
The law enforcement cases filed against Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo have left School District R-32-J officials in a difficult position.
Mr. Trujillo faces misdemeanor charges of harboring a minor, obstructing government operations, obstructing a peace officer and official misconduct stemming from a Sept. 23 incident at the high school. He was placed on paid administrative leave following the incident.
On Oct. 6, following a marathon session of the school board, he was reinstated to his position.
In court appearances Mr. Trujillo pleaded not guilty to the charges and a jury trial was set for July 28.
On Feb. 9, Mr. Trujillo was arrested for tampering with evidence, a Class 6 felony, when he allegedly erased the contents of his cellphone before turning it over to police, who had obtained a search warrant for the device relating to the Sept. 23 charges.
He has pleaded not guilty to the felony charge, and a jury trial has been set for Aug. 4.
Mr. Trujillo was placed on paid administrative leave pending the felony trial’s outcome. As SHS principal he is paid $89,643 annually, or $7,470 monthly.
The pay, however, is just one of the issues the district faces with Mr. Trujillo. After he was placed on paid leave, the district was forced to shuffle staff to cover the principal position. Cory Scheffel has been appointed interim principal and Darcy Harris will take over the position as interim dean through the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
Because Mr. Trujillo’s jury trials come up in late July and August, the district faces questions of what to do regarding the high school principal position.
Does the district wait for the outcome of the two trials before making a decision on the job, leaving just a few weeks before the start of the 2022-23 school year? Who will do the principal’s job in preparing for the coming year?
What does the district do regarding Mr. Trujillo’s contract as principal? Does the district offer a contract contingent on the outcome of the two court cases? What does the district do if Mr. Trujillo is found guilty of the charges in one or both cases and decides to appeal the jury decision?
Or does the district simply go forward with Mr. Trujillo as principal regardless of the outcome of the two court cases and his apparent animus toward city police and law enforcement?
Before he was named SHS principal in June 2021, Mr. Trujillo served as principal of Horizons Exploratory Academy. A number of former students and their parents have spoken out in his support, including at school board meetings.
The two court cases have the district in an awkward position relating to current high school staffing positions, preparing for and staffing the start of the coming school year, as well as to legal aspects of Mr. Trujillo’s contract.
Garden show on tap
Following a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chaffee Home & Garden Show returns to the fairgrounds in Poncha Springs this weekend. That the show will be held is something of an indication of a return to normalcy following two years where similar events were canceled out of fear of spreading the virus.
Dozens of businesses and organizations will have booths featuring their services, and home and garden experts will be on hand with presentations.
Sponsored by Salida Sunrise Rotary, the show is a key fundraiser for the club’s scholarship programs.
Be sure to attend. It’s a great opportunity to gather information on a wide variety of projects.
— MJB