‘Keep Colorado Wild’: personal preference, awareness required
Starting the first of the year, Colorado motorists registering motor vehicles will have the option of purchasing a discounted state parks pass.
Passed by state legislators in 2021 and signed by the governor, the Keep Colorado Wild Pass will raise funds for state parks, search and rescue programs, avalanche awareness and wildlife conservation efforts.
The $29 per vehicle fee is in addition to routine license renewal and registration costs. The pass is expected to raise some $36 million for state parks and other specified programs.
Passes are not transferable between vehicles and are linked to license plates and registration cards. Those opting to pay the fee will have a CPW logo printed on the vehicle registration, which can be shown at state park entry stations.
Registration cards stamped for the additional parks pass fee can also be used to enter most state parks when not in a vehicle.
For those Colorado residents who frequent state parks, the Keep Colorado Wild Pass is a bargain at $29. Routinely, an annual, affixed Colorado state parks pass is $80 per vehicle.
Locally, the pass may also appeal to those who often drive U.S. 50 between Salida and Cañon City and stop at Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area sites along the way, if for no other reason than to use restrooms.
The pass could also be used at Frantz or Sands lakes north and northwest of Salida. A couple of years back, CPW implemented a requirement that individuals have a valid hunting or fishing license or a State Wildlife Area Pass to access state wildlife areas.
Those with multiple vehicles – businesses with light trucks, for example – who do not need the passes, or those residents who simply do not want them, need to pay close attention when registering a vehicle or paying for a license renewal.
If not, they could end up paying an additional fee for the pass for every motor vehicle owned.
At the same time, some vehicle owners may decide to pay the $29 to support programs that the pass helps fund.
Paying the Keep Colorado Wild Pass fee comes down to personal preference and awareness.
VFW congratulations
Best wishes and congratulations to Trinity Gallup, winner at the post level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy essay contest, and who finished third in district-wide competition.
“Veterans,” she said in her essay, “are willing to risk their lives for the rest of us to live ours.”
Of her personal experience of her father, who returned home from duty suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, she wrote “... How hard it truly is to see that loved one slowly vanish away. I only ask that people honor those who have lost themselves.”
Thanks to VFW Post 3820 for conducting the essay contest again this year.
Snow for weekend
Thanks to nearly 2 feet of new snow on the Sawatch Range over the past week, Monarch Mountain reports a 48-inch base, up from 42 inches a week ago.
And the good news is snow is in the mountain forecast for the weekend and early next week, which will add to what already are great early January ski and boarding conditions.
