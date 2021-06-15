I remember when my younger son was 8, getting ready for school, which he didn’t like, and he told me, “I can’t put on my shoes.” These shoes were simple Velcro shoes that he had put on his feet hundreds of times before. And I didn’t listen.
I responded patiently: “Yes you can. Just sit down, take a deep breath and put them on.” He screamed: “I can’t! I need help!” His entire body shook and emotions escalated. When I again responded that he didn’t need my help, he could do it, he threw down his chair and all the other chairs, yelling, destroying anything near him.
This was not the first time, nor would it be the last to see his outbursts of aggression and anger, but it was a powerful moment for me, when I recognized that the aggression and anger coming out of my son was not because something was wrong with him. It was a cry to be listened to and heard. Instead, I had given him the message that what he needed didn’t matter.
To be specific, my son is autistic. Being autistic, he doesn’t lie, he’s direct, and his nervous system gets easily overloaded. What he needed was for me to let him know I heard him, then help him with his shoes. Simple. But I fell back on my “shark music” or the voices in my head saying: “He should be able to do this. Don’t help. You’d be babying him.”
Clearly, not all of our children are autistic. However, all of our children have to learn how to handle the challenges, frustrations, disappointments and hurt of life, as well as to find their own powerful voice, which takes a lot of practice and at least one supportive adult who will help them navigate the difficult road.
This past week, I was given the opportunity to hear Kerrie Joy speak (kerriejoy.com). She spoke about how youth are always telling us something, whether through their music, their bodies, their words, their friends, and oftentimes we adults aren’t listening. We are quick to judge a youth by his music or by her clothing or behavior.
As parents, friends and community members, when we see or hear such things as acts of aggression, drug use, cutting or insults coming from youth, these are cries from our youth to listen. Not necessarily to fix the problem, but to see and hear them, to support and give them a voice. To say, for example: “Your fists clenched and you turned away. You’re feeling hurt by what I said. Tell me more.” Or, “I noticed the marks on your arm. You must have a lot going on, do you want to talk? I’m here for you.”
We have many expectations and hopes for our children and youth, and often those are guided by the voice in our head from our own childhood that comes with a lot of “shoulds.” I challenge all of us today to put down our “shoulds” and take time to listen to our youth. It’s time to realize that we have a lot to learn from them.
To get involved as a youth mentor or get support as a parent of youth, contact FYI at chaffeecountyfyi.org.
Sarah Green is family program coordinator at Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives.