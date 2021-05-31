Salida Regional Library will be back to business as usual beginning June 1. Of course, we continue to follow local and state health guidelines. If you have not been vaccinated or are a child who falls into the “continue to wear a mask” category, please do so.
Summer is here, and we have lots in store for the community. Stop by the library and grab a summer flyer, ask a staff member for details or check out our website and other social media outlets for up-to-date information on what we have happening. Our June events include the start of summer reading programs for all ages, kids to adult, a STEM program, adult craft night, escape room club, game night and lots more.
We also have a couple of other changes at the library. Many of you who follow us on social media know that our children’s librarian of 30 years, Becky Nelson, has switched positions within our organization. She has not left – you will see her in the library, just wearing a different hat.
Although we have not filled our children’s librarian full-time position yet, we have two amazing staff members ready to assist, take over storytime and run everything we had planned for the kiddos this summer. Joel Atkins and Cassie Luttrell will be filling these shoes for the time being, helping us get through a few of our busiest months. We are excited to have this opportunity to restructure, evaluate where staff want to be and make necessary changes.
Keep your kids and teens reading this summer. Summer reading is critical to a child’s ability to not only retain information learned the previous year, but also to grow in knowledge and critical thinking skills for the coming year. Reading, in general, is highly effective at building up a child’s knowledge in a vast number of subject areas, including English, math, science and history.
Maybe check out some of our new arrivals:
For the littles:
“Violet the Snowgirl” by Lisa Walsh
“Be You” by Peter Reynolds
“The Couch Potato” by Jory John
“Every Little Letter’ by Deborah Underwood
For kids:
“The Only” by Katherine Applegate
“Bloom” by Kenneth Oppel
“The Bog Beast” by Ellen Potter
“Curse of the Mystery Mutt” by James Patterson
For young adults:
“All the Days Past, All the Days Gone By” by Mildred Taylor
“Anna K: a love story” by Jenny Lee
“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
“Black Canary” by Alexandra Monir
For adults:
“It Had to be You” by Georgia Clark
“The House of Always” by Jenn Lyons
“Basil’s War” by Stephen Hunter
“Thief of Souls” by Brian Klingborg
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.