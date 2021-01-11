What President Trump did in his speech to a crowd of supporters Jan. 6 was to encourage them to march to the Capitol to put pressure on Republican senators and representatives and Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
He did not tell them to riot but with his inflammatory rhetoric he nonetheless bears responsibility for what happened.
While there may have been instances of voter irregularities in a handful of states, of officials changing voter requirements and procedures just prior to the election, there has been no evidence presented of fraud on the scale that would change the results.
President Trump lost the popular vote by some 7 million votes. He lost the Electoral College vote by 306 to 232. In three swing states – Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin – the race was decided by fewer than 21,000 votes. But in none of these states was there or is there evidence of vote or voter manipulation at a level which would have changed the result, making the president the election winner, giving him the Electoral College votes needed.
With no evidence and no state or federal court action to back up his claims, President Trump in numerous public statements since the election disputed the results and last week asked the vice president and members of Congress to illegally disregard lawful election results and declare him president for another four years.
He repeated these claims last Wednesday, provoking the riot and the breach of the Capitol, interrupting Congress in its deliberations of certifying the election, causing damage to the nation’s symbol of democracy, injuries and deaths, including that of a law enforcement officer.
No, the president did not specifically tell the crowd to riot, to battle police, to force entry into the Capitol, to disrupt the Congress acting in its constitutional, lawful duty. But his reckless, incendiary words led directly to those actions.
With Democrats in control of the House, it appears now the president will be impeached, the first president to be impeached twice.
Whether the Senate would vote to convict, however, is another question. The Senate is not scheduled to convene until Jan. 19, the day before the inauguration. To convene before that date would take a unanimous vote of the Senate, and this is not likely to happen.
Democratic leaders have asked Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment which allows for the removal of the president. This does not seem likely, either, given that this would require support from the president’s cabinet members.
The president could also resign, which is possible but again does not appear likely.
After the Capitol riots, President Trump denounced the actions of the rioters, but it was long after the fact. He also said last week he would now work to peaceably transfer the office and powers of the presidency.
While a number of scenarios could play out in just over the week before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, what could happen is the House votes to impeach but the current Senate does not take up the question, because of the lack of time for a trial.
It is possible that the new Senate, with 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans seated and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote, could take up an impeachment trial where a conviction requires a two-thirds vote. But by that time Donald Trump will no longer be president.
Whatever happens now, President Trump faces the ignominious reality of leaving the office of the President of the United States in dishonor and disgrace, and faces history’s judgement and history’s ultimate accountability.
— MJB