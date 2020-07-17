Landowners and residents of Chaffee County wish to express our unified opposition to a proposal by Aspire Tours to develop rental cabins, a campground, and a commercial rafting and outfitter post on CR 190 W on the banks of the Arkansas River.
Residents living on or near CR 190 W chose to move to this location for its rural peace and beauty, away from the commercial activities of the City of Salida.
We are unified in our opposition to the aforementioned application for limited impact review for the following reasons:
To avoid a change in zoning, the applicant has proposed an eco-friendly, benevolent land use referred to as “agritourism,” whereas in practice, the applicant will develop a commercial rafting and outfitter post, campground and high-density cabin rental operation on land zoned, yet poorly suited, for agriculture.
This application violates the stated mission of the Planning and Zoning Commission “to protect surrounding property owners from incompatible land uses.”
A commercial campground, rental cabins and rafting and outfitter post is an “out of character change” to existing land uses along CR 190 W.
Proposed activities will dramatically increase traffic along CR 190 W; a quiet, half-paved, half-dirt road in poor condition with an unsafe, “blind hill” traffic hazard.
Increased traffic will accelerate the rate of road deterioration and will create a risk to pedestrians, pets, cyclists and wildlife.
To avoid expected congestion at the intersection of CR 190 W and Colo. 291, or by following online navigation services, some of the traffic leaving the property will elect to drive down private roads through the Las Colinas sub-division as a short cut, affecting private roads paid for and maintained by the Las Colinas Property Owners Association.
The water needed for proposed activities will further stress the local aquifer through increased pumping, lowering the water table and increasing the potential for nearby wells to be pumped dry.
Planned camp fires will increase the wildfire risk and simultaneously deteriorate the air quality around nearby homes.
Activities at the site will inevitably increase noise and light pollution.
There exists the potential for the land to be resold to a larger corporate campground in the future (e.g., KOA, Jellystone).
The broader community of Chaffee County is equally opposed to this development for the following reasons:
This development will set a precedent that rural land along the Arkansas River in Chaffee County may be developed into commercial applications, like campgrounds, rental cabins and rafting and outfitter posts. No limit has been established on the maximum number of such enterprises the river corridor can sustain before the character of the county and environment are irreversibly impaired.
Owing to an undersized wastewater system relative to projected wastewater production, activities are likely to deteriorate the water quality of the Arkansas River and the Williams-Hamm Irrigation Ditch, especially during peak tourist season when low flow conditions occur in the river.
Fish populations will likely drop due to the degradation of water quality and the destruction of the riparian zone.
The development will remove a critical habitat for pronghorn sheep (antelope).
The development will degrade the viewshed along the Collegiate Peaks Scenic Byway.
This will be the first commercial land use along the Arkansas River between Fisherman’s Bridge and Big Bend. Unfettered commercial growth along this section of the river will forever change the experience of boaters and anglers. This will be the first commercial development on the east bank of the river.
The county’s initial 1041 review found “no impacts” but the concerns raised by Colorado Parks and Wildlife were not explicitly addressed. A rigorous annual 1041 review would absolutely not be enough to alleviate the community’s concerns.
Additional expenses required to maintain CR 190 W will be the responsibility of county tax payers, and not the creator of the additional expenses, Aspire Tours.
The Chaffee County Planning and Zoning Commission will vote on this application at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The community is encouraged to join the Zoom meeting at zoom.us/j/4328290633.
Devin Castendyk, PhD, is a licensed professional geologist in Wyoming who resides in the Los Colinas subdivision.