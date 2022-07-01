Dear Editor:
I met Tim in elementary school. We remained friends all the way through high school. We went our separate ways after high school and didn’t see each other until we met again at our 20th high school reunion. Tim was an intellectual, so it didn’t surprise me to find out he was an English teacher now. What surprised me was he was teaching in Vietnam.
We were both against the U.S. involvement in Vietnam. He beat the draft, I didn’t. I decided I was willing to do my service anywhere … provided it wasn’t to go and fight in Vietnam, which I considered an illegal and immoral war.
As result I was arrested and put in the stockade to wait for my court martial and dishonorable discharge for refusing my orders. I knew the consequences of my action and was willing to pay the price for my principles.
To make a long story short, while in the stockade, an announcement was made that one of our military ships (the Pueblo, supposedly on a peaceful mission) was fired on and captured by North Korea. Shortly after that announcement I was taken to the commander’s office. The commander reminded me of what I had said for refusing my orders, and he held out new orders for me to go to Korea. Not knowing all the facts, I reluctantly accepted.
While serving in Korea we learned the Pueblo was a spy ship, and once an admission of guilt was submitted to North Korean authorities our sailors were released and war was prevented.
Tim was living as an expatriate in Vietnam. Years had passed again with no communication between us, and then came a message to me on Facebook from Tim. He said he was planning on returning to the U.S. for a vacation and wanted to visit me in Colorado. Of course I said yes and was looking forward to his visit.
But the pandemic hit that year. Vietnam went into full lockdown. All plans were scrapped. A year later I got a another message on Facebook from a complete stranger who said he was a teacher and friend of Tim’s and sadly wanted to inform me Tim had died in Vietnam. He went on, Tim apparently was not very good at saving money for retirement. His small savings was not enough to pay rent and take care of himself. He fell into poverty and was living in a flophouse, relying on “the kindness of strangers” to feed him.
I know the older I get I sometimes find myself wondering what happened to other friends of mine who I have lost contact with. What path did they follow and how did it turn out for them. Maybe that’s all Tim was trying to do. I wish I could have been there for him. There was so much I wanted to talk with him about. He was a friend of mine.
“Tinker” Paul Silver,
Howard