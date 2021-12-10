Writing is one of the few professions or pastimes where staring out the window into the distance can be justified as time spent productively.
Right now, staring out the window I see brown lawns, trees stripped bare of their leaves and mountains either bereft of snow or else dusted with a thin mantle more akin to September than December.
While enjoyable, it nevertheless feels disturbing to be still fishing in shirt sleeves or biking or hiking trails normally buried under several feet of snow. Then again, try defining normal any more. We’ve seen this type of start to winter previously, and there is still plenty of time for anything to happen, from continuing drought to waking up one morning to 3 feet of snow and weeks of subsequent storms that seem to never stop coming.
That said, the other day the urge to feel snow beneath my feet became too powerful to ignore. I loaded my snowboard and hound into the back of the truck and headed up the pass toward the ski area. While a regular companion on hikes, K-Dog has never accompanied me on a snowboard mission before. In part, this is because I am a newbie to uphill snowboarding, my splitboard and skins a relatively recent acquisition.
Additionally, K-Dog has never really been one to stick to the trail, as it were. She’s an alpha, likes to lead, and if I hike 1 mile in a straight line, she’ll cover 3 or 4 miles in all directions of the compass.
The last couple of years, however, she has been slowing down, more likely to stick close, the gray hairs around her muzzle more prominent, like those of her owner. Most of the friends I skin with take their dogs along, so I figured this would be a great opportunity to see whether she will follow while I am heading downhill at a great rate of knots.
Pulling into the Monarch parking lot, two things were obvious: More snow was needed, and there had been tragics with the same idea before me. While the south-facing slopes were bereft of snow, those on the north had some kind of covering, with a liberal scattering of tufts of grass poking through. Here and there were the tracks left by others with the same idea.
K-Dog loves snow, and before long she had located a number of deeper patches in which she buried herself, rolling onto her back and sides, then getting up, shaking and heading off in search of the next stash.
For my part, if felt good to be using muscles in ways that hadn’t had a workout since last spring. The afternoon was calm and cloudless, the low slanting sun casting elongated shadows of blue that lent a soft glow to the whiteness.
The snowcat drivers had been busy, pushing and packing what snow there was into the ski field’s main arteries, protecting it from melt and laying a solid base for the next storm, whenever that may be.
Too soon we were at the top of the ridge, and while I stripped off my skins and assembled my board, K-Dog fossicked in a nearby grove of trees, sneezing loudly as she stuck her muzzle beneath the snow around the base of the trees. Strapped into my board, I called her over then turned and headed downhill, vigilant for obstacles, wary of avoiding a core shot or dreaded season-ending injury, exhilarating at the soft hiss of board on snow as I gained speed and confidence with each turn.
Too soon I found myself at the bottom of the run. Remembering the dog, I turned to see her bounding down the slope behind me, semi-quizzical at for once not being in the lead, tongue lolling, a smile on her face. She drew up next to me, panting her pleasure.
The sun dipped low toward the ridge as we walked the last stretch back to the parking lot. A new companion had been found for dawn patrols and full moon shenanigans.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.
Editor’s note: For those who need a translation of Mellsop’s use of words more common in Australia and New Zealand, “tragic” (as a noun) refers to “someone whose interest in a particular sport or activity is so strong that other people find it strange or silly,” according to Macmillan Dictionary, and “fossick” means to search about or rummage.