Dear Editor:
I would like to address some very special people in our community who have helped me, starting with the doctors, nurses, aides, police, firefighters, EMTs to the staff that back them up.
They are always helping others in the community. I am fortunate they had time in their busy lives to help me and many others.
I personally had them save my life. To me they are heroes. I am humbled by these people and by their help to everyone in Chaffee County. I am lucky to be alive.
Richard Daughety
Salida