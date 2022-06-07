City’s sales tax top 10 show businesses in a changing world
At the May 17 meeting, Salida City Council members received a comprehensive sales tax report noting the 10 businesses that generated the most tax revenues for 2021 in comparison to 2015.
The top three city sales tax generators – Walmart, Safeway and Murdoch’s – in 2015 were the same six years later.
After the top three, however, only three businesses – Town & Country, now Faricy Brothers, Salida Ace Hardware and Public Service Co./Xcel Energy – were in the top 10 list in 2015 and 2021.
Town & Country came in at ninth of 10 businesses in 2015 and moved to fourth in 2021 sales tax generated.
In 2015, Salida True Value was listed at sixth and in 2021 the store, which changed to Salida Ace Hardware but still operating out of the same building, came in at eighth.
Public Service Co./Xcel Energy, in fifth place in 2015, came in at tenth last year.
That brings us to the four businesses that were not on the list in 2015.
Amazon.com, fifth on the 2021 list, does not have a store in the city. However, a change in state sales tax law taking effect after 2015 requires online retailers to collect sales tax on items delivered within municipalities and counties, and pay that tax to the proper entity.
That Amazon is number five says just how many items city residents purchase through the nationwide retailer, and a reflection of just how much in retail sales volume is generated online.
Natural Grocers/Vitamin Cottage did not open its Salida store until November 2018. It is listed as sixth for 2021 in terms of sales tax generated from its downtown location at Second and F streets, in a building that was originally First National Bank, which eventually became Pueblo Bank & Trust, which is now located on U.S. 50, Rainbow Blvd., in a building that was first built to house a Kentucky Fried Chicken.
In what could be one of the two the most surprising businesses to make the city’s top 10 is American Hunting and Firearms at number seven. The store on U.S. 50 is in a building which was built to house a hardware store. It first opened in November 2013 and was not included in the 2015 top 10. That the business is among the city’s top sales tax generators says something about gun and ammo sales in the city.
The second big surprise on the list is AirBnB, which collects sales tax for short term residential home rentals placed through the company. None of the city’s motels/lodging businesses made the top 10 in 2021. What this says is collectively there are more short term rentals through AirBnB, at number nine of 10 on the list, than any one of the city’s lodging businesses sees in annual sales.
Four businesses that made the top 10 in 2015 dropped off the list.
Hylton Lumber was listed at number four in 2015, McDonald’s was seventh, Atmos Energy eighth and Cheyenne Hotels tenth. The latter built the Hampton Inn in Salida but declared bankruptcy in 2015.
Hylton, Atmos and McDonalds remain in business but did not make the city’s top 10 sales tax generators in 2021.
This was about the first time the city publicly noted its top sales tax businesses. Government entities in Colorado which receive sales tax dollars cannot disclose actual sales tax by business. This would reveal the business’ retail sales which, obviously, is private and proprietary.
While the top three tax generators remained the same, the other seven businesses in the city’s 2021 top 10 highlight a changing business world.
— MJB