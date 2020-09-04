Dear Editor:
It’s no secret that Salida is rapidly becoming a part-time resident haven. Second home ownership has increased 20 percent plus in the past 10 years. While 97 percent of county citizens say working rural landscapes are important to our quality of life, the county continues to lose land to development at an alarming unsustainable rate.
This is largely driven second home owners who pay for their vacation homes with short-term rentals. AirDNA lists 600 percent active short-term rentals in Chaffee County.
That is huge number, no wonder why we have a long-term resident housing shortage. It’s time to re-align our development incentives and reclaim housing for residents.
The county commissioners need to stop sitting on their hands when it comes to this issue.
They need to take the lead of many other counties across the country, (including Denver) and pass a sensible county-wide rule that vacation rental hosts are only allowed to rent out their primary residence.
Currently resident-long-term renters are loosing.
Companies like Airbnb and VRBO, help second homeowners repurpose units that would otherwise be long-term housing, it’s straining an already supply-short market.
Rents and housing prices have risen beyond a livable wage, and developers out in the county have little motivation to build anything but second homes that are rented 6-8 months out of the year.
Employers are loosing. I run a business here, over the past 4 years we’ve witnessed long-term rentals in the valley wide dry up and become unaffordable for our employees.
We’ve started outsourcing otherwise local jobs to Denver and beyond. Developers are market incentivized to build “ranchette” second homes on bone-dry 2-acre lots rather than real lasting affordable communities — this is a bad spiral to be in.
Who wins under the current situation?
Second home owners, real estate companies (housing prices are artificially propped up), short-term rental (they essentially run a giant unregulated hotel, that eats up long-term housing stock) and developers win big under the current rules (the county VRBO, Airbnb supports their customer’s mortgages for houses that might otherwise be unaffordable).
We seem to be in a straight conflict between whose interests the commissioners care more about more: the long-term residents and a sustainable economy of the county — or short-sighted developer money, visitors and part-time vacationing residents.
Brady Becker
Salida