Dear Editor:
I wanted to give a shout out to Colorado Mountain College for their Arkansas River Valley Geology community education class.
Devin Castendyk and Dan Cox were amazing teachers; extremely knowledgeable and passionate.
I learned so much about this area. I’ve lived in Nathrop six years and never knew that Mount Princeton was once an active volcano, twice as tall as it is now. Like Mount Everest tall.
This past weekend was our culminating field trip and we had a blast driving around the valley to explore various formations.
I really appreciate CMC bringing these types of classes to our area and look forward to taking more.
Wayne Stanley
Nathrop