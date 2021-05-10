Dear Editor:
Our children are our most important investment and should not be used by any political party to further any agenda.
We trust our teachers to give kids basics, such as reading, writing, arithmetic, history, arts, etc. Over the years the quality of education has by and large declined to a stunning degree.
We expect teachers to teach our children how to think, not what to think. We should not endorse or condone indoctrination in any form.
Which is why the time is now for parents to start attending school board meetings nationwide. For those of you who dislike meetings, or politics in general, perhaps you are not aware of the current attempts by far-left policy makers, including the president, to include elements of what is known as “critical race theory” in curriculum.
Though we haven’t seen this nonsense emerge to a large degree locally, we must be ever vigilant.
This destructive and twisted ideology, based in Marxist-Communist dogma openly advocates for the perpetuation of racism.
Consider the words of Ibram X. Kendi, a self-described anti-racist: “The only remedy to racist discrimination is anti-racist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”
In other words, the only way to address racism is to perpetuate it. This is not healthy, productive or “enlightened” thinking by any measure.
Some of the more frightening tenets of critical race theory conclude everybody is either an “oppressor” or a “victim,” based mostly on the color of their skin, with no room for anything in between.
We believe reducing the beautiful complexity of our children from every demographic, to simply being a “victim or an oppressor” with no other context or consideration is intellectually vacant as well as unacceptably divisive, harmful and obviously unbelievably damaging to children and society as a whole.
Which is why me and millions of other parents are standing up to fight this destructive ideology and we ask you to join us with groups like “No Left Turn in Education” https://noleftturn.us, a newly organized, rapidly forming national non-profit organization, with chapters in most states, Colorado included.
We reject this horrible lurch towards what can only be described as an attempt to ensure blind obedience to corrupt government and a dystopian future where equity, the exact opposite of equality reigns.
We believe children are craving positivity and optimism now more than ever, especially after more than a year of social isolation and mask wearing.
They miss the carefree days of freedom and opportunity. Now, they are living in an environment where they have two choices, either virtue signal in an attempt to never be labeled a racist oppressor, or be considered an outcast for the color of their skin.
It is time we stand up to this nonsense and reclaim the bright future that our children deserve. We love our kids and will not allow this disgusting and destructive assault on their futures to continue. Please, stand with us.
Bret M. Collyer
Salida