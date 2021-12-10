Dear Editor:
For some reason I haven’t seen anything about what a fantastic job Biden is doing. Now I am no genius but I could see Biden wasn’t playing with a full deck. That was long before the election.
He has been there 40-plus years, never really did anything but a few plagiarisms, so if you voted for Biden you own it. You own the high gas prices, loss of an independent energy country, over 2 million illegals who you will end up supporting. So your taxes will increase – congratulations there, too.
These are just a few of the things you voted for. Worst of all is the 13 young service people who will never make it home. Nor see their loved ones, their kids or get to raise them. They will miss everything you get to enjoy.
Your party also wants to take away guns. Yet your president left thousands of weapons and bullets to a known enemy. Sound familiar? It happened in another administration Biden was in.
I know there are people out there who will strictly vote one party. This was something I will never do; I vote for whoever I consider the best qualified person to do the job. The United States of America is a business; it needs someone who is business minded to run that office. We don’t need politicians who have never accomplished anything to run this country for us. We also need to let them all know they work for us.
So, this is how I feel … you own it all! As for myself I will continue at being a good citizen to my community and country, since I love both.
Dana Nachtrieb,
Poncha Springs