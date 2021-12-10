Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will give way to partly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 25. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 14F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.