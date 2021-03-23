As public, teachers ask, slow R-32-J’s changes
At the March 9 Salida school board meeting, a number of parents and teachers asked that the district slow down the implementation of changes proposed last month.
Those changes include establishing a freshman academy at the Kesner building, revising graduation requirements and partnering with Colorado Mountain College to teach classes with credits for both graduation and toward college requirements.
At the meeting parents and teachers:
• Asked that the change process be slowed, that the district should focus on a “normal” school year to allow students and staff time to “reset” after a year of pandemic upheaval.
• Suggested more inclusive and collaborative community involvement is needed in what proposed programming might look like and its various financial aspects.
• Questioned whether the changes could be implemented in time for the coming school year.
Superintendent David Blackburn said in February one of the key reasons for the proposed changes was that the district faced a $1 million shortfall in funds expected from the state.
State officials, however, reported last week that sales and income tax revenues are substantially better than first forecast and that financial projections are improving. This could mean funding to districts is better than originally believed, and not nearly as dire as thought, even just a month ago.
When the plan was announced last month, it was noted that the district intended to look at the ideas to make sure they are operational and to go to the larger community to give a full presentation on plan specifics so that parents and other stakeholders can give their input.
To date, if that review of ideas was held, details have not been made public and a community presentation has not been done. Last week’s board meeting was the first session giving the public an opportunity to comment, question and express opinions about the changes.
If the district intends to implement changes proposed in February, it needs to provide specifics on the current state public school funding outlook, financial details relating to the changes along with other details on what to expect with fall classes.
The start of the 2021-22 school year is barely five months ahead. Parents, teachers and the community need information on specifics and details.
While drawing questions and concerns, the plan has also drawn praise from teachers and state officials citing its innovations.
But slowing down the process to explain the changes, to hear comment and make adjustments is reasonable and preferred and, we might add, a key part of the original announcement.
Revenues blossoming
Following its residential trend of recent years, Poncha Springs commercial growth is blossoming.
For 2020, the town recorded a 41 percent increase in sales tax revenues over 2019, reporting $410,000 in receipts compared to $291,000 the previous year, an increase of $119,000.
The town’s tax total is well beyond the 12-15 percent sales tax increases recorded by Salida, Buena Vista and Chaffee County for 2020, significant increases by any standard.
Driving sales tax revenues are businesses new to the town including grocery and hardware stores, an antique and shipping store, a fitness facility and pizza place, among others.
Poncha is growing commercially, in tax revenues as well as in residential housing and population. And the growth shows no sign of tapering off, at least at this point.
