‘Defund the police’ does not lead to safer neighborhoods
The May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police prompted a summer of protests, of street riots, arson, robberies and mob violence in cities across the country.
The incident in Minnesota, along with a number of other cases where those suspected of crimes died while being arrested or in officers’ custody, led to “Defund the police” demands.
In a few instances, cities actually did reduce police budgets, but the greater damage to law enforcement efforts was the impact of officers who retired or left their careers and a subsequent decline in the number of people turning out for police jobs.
It didn’t take long for a majority of residents of cities across America to figure out what the consequences of the “Defund the police!” movement would mean, that is, more crime – from murders to sexual assaults to carjackings and theft – and crimes not being investigated or prosecuted.
Now, nearly three years after that violent summer, “Defund the police!” is rarely heard. People realize that, while law enforcement abuses do happen and have happened, reducing police numbers will not lead to less crime and safer neighborhoods.
Police departments nationwide, in fact, are scrambling to attract recruits to fill vacancies of officers who retired or left careers for other jobs.
In Salida, while calls for police assistance were up in 2022 over previous years – 49 percent compared to 2019 – arrests and citations were in some categories down or about the same.
Chief Russ Johnson said at a recent council meeting arrests totaled 390 last year versus 432 in 2021, 355 in 2020 and 373 in 2019 while citations came to 684, 837, 932 and 863 for the same years.
Dog contract binding
Chaffee County Judge Diane Bull ruled last week that according to a signed contract, Ark-Valley Humane Society does not have to return Echo to his former owners.
The Great Dane-mastiff mix had a history of escaping from enclosures and biting people, including staff members of AVHS, and other dogs.
Because of his history, Ark-Valley made the decision to euthanize the dog, a decision which Echo’s former owners protested in court. Judge Bull ruled, however, that the contract was valid and binding on the dog’s previous owners.
Putting any animal down is a difficult decision for owners, and not something those whose job it is to care for animals at shelters take lightly.
In this instance, because of his history, AVHS would have been ultimately liable if Echo had been released and subsequently injured pets or people.
Valley is lion country
On a recent early morning outing, a runner on a Midland Hill trail east of Buena Vista reported being followed by a mountain lion, despite throwing rocks and sticks at the cat.
Colorado Parks & Wildlife officials state that the Upper Arkansas Valley is lion country, to recreate in groups if possible, to make lots of noise and keep kids close and in sight at all times.
If encountering a lion, officials recommend staying calm, to stop or back away slowly, talk calmly and firmly to it, remain upright, raise arms, open a jacket to appear larger, throw branches, rocks or whatever’s handy if it behaves aggressively and fight back with rocks, sticks, tools or hands if attacked.
