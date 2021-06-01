Thank you, Mr. Pryor
After 12 years as executive director of Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., Wendell Pryor will be retiring June 30.
When he took the helm of the CCEDC on July 1, 2009, the county, state and nation were in the midst of the housing bubble recession, with the local economy sputtering.
Under the leadership of the late Charles Forster, the development corporation had just formed, with the goal of developing the county’s economy and its business climate.
At the time, the county’s top issue was the lack of high speed and reliable broadband, which subsequently became Mr. Pryor’s and the CCEDC’s top priorities. Over the next several years the organization worked at improving broadband services, helping to attract Colorado Central Telecom along the way. His efforts included talking to state elected officials as well as broadband providers Charter-Spectrum and CenturyLink about the importance of connectivity to small rural counties.
It took several years of effort to get relatively high speed and reliable, redundant connections but by 2018, providers had made or committed to making the changes and investments resulting in the broadband services currently available.
With the improvements, almost immediately, Salida and the county started seeing younger families with kids moving here, with breadwinners able to work remotely at their jobs from their homes.
The movement became even more pronounced over the past year with the pandemic and riots in Denver and other cities across the country causing some to rethink where they live.
In economic development circles, success is typically defined by the number of jobs created with companies and their workers moving to an area. In this instance, there wasn’t any large company or companies moving to the valley, though a number of smaller businesses have moved here in the past decade plus.
Rather, the number of people, of families, of couples who have moved here have been disbursed, on an individual basis. But that movement – in large part because of the availability of reasonably fast, reliable broadband – is no less real.
And those services are thanks in large part to the efforts of Mr. Pryor and the CCEDC. It is basic economic development, that is, providing the necessities businesses and individuals need to do their work, to conduct business.
Work on broadband was just one of Mr. Pryor and the CCEDC’s efforts. He and the corporation supported and helped facilitate Buena Vista’s Chaffee Commons housing initiative, a 48-unit apartment complex, promoted Colorado Mountain College’s presence in the county, which helps with workforce development, and helped establish the Central Mountain Small Business Development Center, including securing grants and loans for the organization and those it serves.
Mr. Pryor was the governor’s appointee to the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, one of just nine commission members, which is an indication of the esteem with which he is viewed by officials in Denver.
Thank you, Mr. Pryor, for your efforts, for your leadership the past dozen years in helping to build the economy of the county and valley. And best wishes on your upcoming retirement.
Enjoying bluegrass
Sunday’s cool, wet weather did not keep music fans from attending day two of Salida Rotary’s Bluegrass on the Arkansas at Riverside Park. After a year of the coronavirus, folks were ready for some toe-tapping entertainment and were not about to let a bit of rain, hail and lightning get in the way.
— MJB