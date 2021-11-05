Elections shake nation
After most elections following presidential elections, the new president’s party typically sees losses in subsequent state races, which typically come in congressional and down-ticket contests two years after the president takes office.
So it came as a shock this week when Virginia, a reliably blue state the past decade, elected a Republican governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general with the GOP taking control of the state legislature – all just 10 months after President Joe Biden was sworn in. In New Jersey, another reliably blue state, the heavily favored Democratic governor barely eked out a narrow win.
In 2020, the president carried both states by wide margins, 10 and 16 percent respectively. In addition, GOP candidates made gains in many state races across the country in what some are calling a Red Wave.
Tuesday’s results point to both an unpopular and weakened president. The president’s popularity has taken hits from the administration’s tumultuous management of the Afghanistan debacle, out-of-control immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, increasing coronavirus cases, inflation, energy and climate policies and bottlenecks in available merchandise from cars and trucks to refrigerators.
The president appears weak from an inability to persuade his party’s senators and representatives to support what started as a $3.5 trillion social spending “Build Back Better” package that, even when scaled down to “just” $1.75 trillion, remains stalled in Congress, though Democrats control both chambers.
On the latter the president’s mistake was early on throwing his support for the party’s far-left progressives’ social welfare wish list without consulting more moderate legislators on their thoughts and concerns on the massive spending proposal.
The president hasn’t helped his cause when he was caught on camera this week apparently napping at a United Nations meeting and by not taking reporters’ questions or holding a press conference for nearly a year after taking office.
Beside a weakened president, many Democratic candidates found themselves out of touch with the electorate, campaigning on anti-Donald Trump messaging where voter concerns ranged from the price of gas, rising costs for food and other staples and what’s being taught in public schools.
After Tuesday’s elections, a divided and shaken party is struggling to pass the president’s signature legislative package while reassessing positions on domestic issues and what matters to voters.
The president and his party have a year to change voters’ perceptions before 2022’s congressional elections. And anything can happen to turn the political picture over the next 12 months.
However, if changes are not made, if party factions cannot resolve differences, if the president continues to be seen as weak and ineffective, the nation could see something more than “just” a Red Wave next November.
Virus takes deadly turn
County residents may have gotten somewhat complacent with regard to the coronavirus, tuning out information on rising case numbers.
But this week the virus took a deadly turn with four deaths attributed to infections, including an 89-year-old man and two women, ages 55 and 69.
Health officials have said repeatedly that the risk of dying from the virus is far higher among those not vaccinated, and those who are vaccinated typically see less severe symptoms if they do contract the illness.
The deaths and skyrocketing county case numbers – this week hitting 98, with 80-plus percent of these not vaccinated – show the effectiveness of the vaccines, which translates to get the shots.
— MJB