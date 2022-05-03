TABOR checks coming
In late August-early September, Colorado taxpayers will receive $400 checks in the mail, with those filing jointly each receiving a check, or $800 for a couple.
The checks are not part of any federal program, such as those related to the pandemic, disbursed out of Washington in 2020 and 2021.
Rather, the checks result from refunds accruing through the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, which specifies through a formula based on prior years’ inflation and population growth how much tax revenue the state can collect and use.
Tax revenues generated beyond this calculation must be returned to taxpayers.
As noted in a Denver Post story on Sunday, Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers last week made the announcement about the refunds. Only they didn’t mention how the refunds came about.
There are reasons for this. For one, state Democrats are not big fans of TABOR. In fact, party leaders have for years fought to do away with the law generally written by Douglas Bruce and approved by voters in 1992. Numerous appeals to voters statewide and court cases have largely failed to do away with TABOR, or even make significant changes in how it applies.
Instead of refunds going to taxpayers, these politicians would prefer to gather the funds and spend them on any number of programs, from transportation to education or countless others.
So it would not be exactly becoming for the same Democratic leaders to announce that the TABOR they have disparaged for most of the past 30 years is once again resulting in tax refund checks.
Better to not say anything about why or how the refunds came about, just that the state is sending checks to taxpayers. Grudgingly.
This is not to say, however, that party leaders are above taking advantage of the refunds. The refunds would normally be distributed to taxpayers late this year or in early 2023. But they’re going out in August-September, just in time to be received and spent prior to the Nov. 8 election, all the better to make the party in power look a bit more generous before voters go to the polls.
A bit cynical, you might say, or just good politics, just taking advantage of what the winds happen to be blowing out of Denver.
A salute to craftsmen
In recent weeks, The Mail has run the obituaries for two longtime Salida craftsmen.
Gary Haga was a plumber who would take the time to explain why a furnace failed or why a repair had to be done in a certain way. His work on new construction, for boilers and heat pipes for example, could be termed art for its precision.
After leaving the trade he worked for a time at Salida Ace Hardware, where he helped pros and do-it-yourselfers fill their needs and with advice if asked on how to do a project.
Marv Nordby was an electrical genius. We say that from 30-plus years of experience of working with him and his crews on new installation projects or repairing motors and recalcitrant electrical components necessary for press work and publishing.
Whether it was a state-of-the-art computer-to-plate system or melding the electronics of a 30-year-old vintage press line with the latest four-color tower gadgetry, Marv would make it work without any fanfare and would return to fix things when new drives or capacitors failed or wires came loose, etc.
Our daily lives, our businesses depend on craftsmen like Gary and Marv and dozens and dozens of others in the trades, who make things work, experts who we take for granted until the toilet doesn’t flush, the pump stops pumping or a motor that turns press ink or water rollers fails.
A salute to Gary Haga and Marv Nordby and to all those men and women in the trades whose job it is to keep us functioning and operating.
