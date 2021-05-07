Entitled to a fair trial
Suzanne Morphew would have turned 50 on April 30. Instead of a party, friends of the missing Maysville woman gathered to mourn her disappearance, playing and singing songs she favored, releasing balloons in her memory.
Five days later, Sheriff John Spezze and 11th Judicial District District Attorney Linda Stanley announced the arrest of her husband, Barry Morphew, on first degree murder charges.
He was taken into custody May 5, just a few days short of a year since Ms. Morphew disappeared on May 10, 2020, Mothers Day.
DA Stanley and Sheriff Spezze said they believe that though Ms. Morphew’s body has not been found, they have sufficient cause to make the arrest, file charges and conduct a trial. The sheriff said his office executed 135 statewide search warrants, conducted more than 400 interviews and followed up on more than 1,400 tips in the past year.
The case has drawn wide attention. Wednesday afternoon, more than a dozen Front Range media outlets were on the courthouse lawn to hear the announcement and cover the story.
It was the lead story on Fox News nationally later that afternoon and covered extensively by metro television stations that evening and on late night news shows. It was the page two lead in Thursday’s Denver Post. Coverage of the case will continue given the interest the case has attracted, locally and nationally.
The sheriff said Wednesday the arrest warrant has been sealed, that no further information will be released at this time.
That’s fine, at this point. Mr. Morphew is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.
He is entitled to a fair trial. Not releasing specifics leading to his arrest and charges is a part of that process, a part of judicial proceedings that helps to ensure that jurors not be prejudiced prior to hearing a case, when deciding a citizen’s fate in a court of law.
For now, the first degree murder case begins moving through the court to, ultimately, a trial and verdict, which will be months ahead.
Congratulations to ...
• Jim Aragon retired from Colorado Parks and Wildlife as the area wildlife manager. The 1977 Salida High grad said, after 36 years, it’s difficult to give up a job he’s enjoyed doing. Mr. Aragon earned the respect of those he worked with and the public he served, and received a number awards including CPW’s outstanding employee for 2015.
• Kuper Banghart was recognized last month as Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaffee County 2021 Youth of the Year. The 17-year-old also competed for the Colorado Youth of the Year. He was cited for his efforts on the robotics team, leading STEM classes at the club and for his positive attitude and example after being diagnosed with type one diabetes and dealing with his father’s brain surgery.
• Sophia Herzog won first place in the recent World Swimming Paralympics in Dallas, Texas, in the 100-meter breaststroke, with her time ranking second in the world. She also finished second in the 200-meter individual medley, ranking fifth in the world; second in the 400-meter free and 50-meter fly; third in the 100 meter free; and fourth in the 100-meter backstroke. Her efforts qualified her to compete in the Olympic Games as a part of Team USA, competing in trials next month in Minneapolis as a mere formality.
• Tim Brown, named FIBArk Commodore for next month’s whitewater celebration, moved to Colorado in 1980, starting out taking photos of rafters passing through Browns Canyon. For some four decades he has been associated with FIBArk and the Arkansas, photographing the event and river sports and activities all over the world.
Thanks, congratulations and best wishes to all.
– MJB