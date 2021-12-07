County House, Senate districts to change
With the 2022 elections, Chaffee County will see substantial changes in its Colorado House and Senate district alignments.
The biggest change will be in the state House. For decades the county has been part of what was the 60th House District with Fremont, Custer and Park counties.
With the next election cycle the county will be at the southern end of District 13, a long, relatively narrow district, with Park, Lake, Summit, Grand and Jackson counties.
Summit, of course, is home to a number of the state’s major ski resorts, including A Basin, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain and Keystone.
Grand County is best known as the state’s western connection to Rocky Mountain National Park while Jackson County borders Wyoming.
Population-wise, Summit is the largest at 31,055 with Chaffee the next largest at 19,476, followed by Park, 17,390, Grand, 15,715, Lake, 7,436, and Jackson the smallest at 1,379.
Counties making up the district are largely rural with generally common interests and recreation-based economies.
In the Colorado Senate, Chaffee moves from the 5th District, with the Western Slope counties of Eagle, Delta and Gunnison, to the 4th District, at the state’s geographical center.
Mostly rural areas of Douglas County and about the southern half of Jefferson County make up the northeast portion of the district. Other counties included in the 4th are Fremont, Custer, Lake, Park and Teller.
At first glance, Jefferson and Douglas counties would appear to dominate the district. But the 4th does not include the two counties’ population centers – only their rural areas.
With Colorado’s population of 5.7 million, each of the state’s 35 Senate districts includes about 165,000 people. According to the 2020 census, the 4th’s six rural counties include about 122,000 people with Jefferson and Douglas counties accounting for the difference.
Again, based on the census, the largest counties in the district are Fremont, Teller and Chaffee with populations of 48,939, 24,710 and 19,476.
Senate District 4 has a rural makeup, even with Douglas and Jefferson counties included.
The new districts do not take effect until the 2023 legislative session, following the 2022 November general elections.
Going into the 2022 session, Chaffee County remains in House District 60, represented by Ron Hanks, and Senate District 5, represented by Kerry Donovan.
Dec. 7, 1941: 80 years
Today, Dec. 7, the nation marks the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, where much of the U.S. Pacific fleet was anchored and subsequently destroyed, leading to America’s entry into World War II.
The attack led to America joining the war against Germany and Italy, which ended in May 1945, and the war in the Pacific, ending with the U.S. dropping atomic bombs on Japan’s Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.
Salida and Chaffee County are home to a survivor of the attack, George Blake. Thank you, Mr. Blake, for your service to your country.
All those from the county who served in the war are honored on the WWII Honor Wall on the Second Street side of F Street Five & Dime.
While Dec. 7 is remembered as a day of infamy, it is also a day to pay tribute to all those who served in the war, and who supported the war effort.
— MJB